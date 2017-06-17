WPG Divcap Trade May 2017

Why I targeted WPG:

I tend to prefer ETNs over individual stocks, but WPG is a mall REIT which had panic-sold off along with the rest of the sector in May. It's also a safe div play and rated BUY by CWMF, my favorite analyst. WPG has strong div coverage and fundamentals so I'd be comfortable holding for months if the trade blows up. WPG had oversold to 7.4 on May 20, from where it bounced back to 8.30 in 5 days. I saw that the exdiv should push price right back to that bottom, where hopefully the same support would exist.

This one worked out cleanly, and I managed to follow my rules, not making the usual errors. TWS doesn't display trade indiators older than 7 days on the chart so you can't see the entry trades.

Average-in: May 27-28 at $8.00

Dividend: 0.25 May 29 exdiv

Average-out: From May 29-30, starting at exdiv price of 7.75 and filling buys on the 'overshoot' of 0.30 down to 7.45. Did not make my usual mistake of chasing price up once ith finishes dropping.

This brought my average down to about $7.80, where I exited the excess, then scaled out of the original position from 7.80 to 7.90 for a bit extra gain.

Exit: April 1, average 7.85 Total 6 trading days cash-to-cash