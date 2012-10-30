U.S. Corporate Dividends Hits Highest Level Since Q1-09

U.S. Corporate Dividends in the third quarter was USD 759.3 billion according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. This was an increase of 7.6% on Q3 2011, but was 9.2% lower than the highest ever reported of USD 835.90 set in Q1 2008. On a rolling four quarter basis dividends totaled USD 2,951.80 billion. Dividends have now increased every single quarter on a year on year basis since Q2 2010, averaging a 14.4% YoY growth during this period.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.