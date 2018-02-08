I just listened to the Oxford Lane (NASDAQ:OXLC) conference call discussing the earnings report. The good news includes management's confidence enough in their continuing cash flow to declare the current dividend for another three months, out through June. (This blog post is the repeat of a comment I posted on the article about the earnings release. I figure more people may see it as a blog.)

NAV increased, although as mentioned many times, the mark-to-market value of CLO equity (which trades "by appointment only") is pretty difficult to establish and not as relevant to the "real" value of the equity as are the projected cash flows.

Of note was the fact that GAAP income increased to 41 cents per share, which covers the declared dividend level.

"Core income" which has typically been greater than GAAP, and includes cash distributions that don't necessarily get included in official GAAP, was actually down for the quarter and was less than GAAP income.

OXLC management explained this as essentially being due to some timing issues:

All the new earning assets (about $84 million) that will only begin to contribute to cash flow gradually over the next three quarters (almost all of it in the next two quarters)

And other margin improvements due to lowering debt costs and pushing out re-investment periods as a result of "re-sets" done over the past couple quarters taking effect gradually





Although CLO accounting and portfolio management strategies can be mysterious even to those of us who think we understand the overall economics and structure of the asset class, I think this explanation makes some sense. The compression in credit spreads in the senior loan market has cut both ways for CLOs, who have benefitted as borrowers in being able to "re-set” the terms of much of their own debt, while also suffering (as investors) from the spreads on their loan assets contracting. I imagine the net impact of this probably varies from CLO to CLO, depending on how savvy each CLO's management team is in balancing both sides of the equation.

OXLC's management said they were encouraged by or positive about (I forget the exact words used) about developments in the market and put their money where their mouth was in committing to their dividend for five months out.

I plan to continue to follow this closely (as I try to do with all of my “ultra”- high yielding investments) but feel that a generally positive, "steady as she goes" attitude seems warranted. The overall positive economy should help support corporate credit in general and keep default rates under control.

Some of these issues may be relevant to Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) as well, whose earnings announcement should be coming up shortly.

(For additional information and background about my investment philosophy, portfolio or performance, please see this recent article or my author profile page.)