High Yield Bonds: Two Pictures Signal Caution

The two graphs in this article suggest that we may be coming to a bumpy end to the current good times in the high yield market.

And, to quote an experienced high yield investor we know, the cycles "tend to end badly."

While we generally like high yield bonds as a place to invest, high yield returns tend to be somewhat cyclical.

From time to time we comment on high yield bonds (sometimes called "junk bonds") because we think they may be of interest to turnaround investors for several reasons. While they are called bonds, many high yield issues have return--and risks--characteristics closer to stocks than to other fixed income instruments. Also, many companies that issue high yield debt are in the process of turning around, or at least trying to. And some high yield issuers don’t make it, file for Chapter 11 and eventually provide interesting distressed bond or post-bankruptcy stock opportunities.

While we generally like high yield bonds as a place to invest--the BofA/Merrill Lynch High Yield Index has a solid 10-year annualized total return of 7.8%--high yield returns tend to be somewhat cyclical. And, to quote an experienced high yield investor we know, the cycles “tend to end badly.” The two graphs in this article suggest that we may be coming to a bumpy end to the current good times in the high yield market.

The graph below tracks high yield “spreads” over time. The high yield spread is a measure of the return premium you get for investing in a riskier asset like high yield bonds compared to a safer asset such as U.S. Treasury bonds. When the spread gets narrow (i.e. low), you aren’t getting paid much for the additional risk you are taking on.

As the graph above shows, the spread is currently at its lowest level since 2007. The graph also shows that periods of narrow spreads are often followed by significant spread widening, which means that the prices of high yield bonds are dropping.

This second graph that gives us pause shows high yield and bankruptcy cycles going back to the late 1980s. As the graph above shows, each time we’ve had lot of high yield bond issuance, it has been followed by a surge in defaults and bankruptcies. You can also see from the graph that the current high yield boom has gone on longer--with the result that more high yield bonds have been issued, by far--than in any of the previous cycles.

These two graphs suggest that this is not the time to go into high yield bonds. We would rather wait for the defaults and bankruptcies to happen, and then look to profit from the distressed bonds.

The Turnaround Letter also recently detailed six value investment opportunities with acquisition friendly traits and an oil & gas small cap stock pick that checks many key turnaround boxes.

For 30+ years, George Putnam’s The Turnaround Letter has been identifying out-of-favor companies undergoing major changes that could drive significant share price appreciation. Contrarian investors know that turnaround investing can be very profitable: Year-in and year-out, many of the biggest winners on Wall Street are struggling companies that have successfully turned themselves around—resulting in outsized investor returns.

The Turnaround Letter's buy recommendations—with an annualized return of 13% over the last 15 years—offer quality turnaround stock opportunities, all supported by our trademark methodology, research and analysis.

Learn more about The Turnaround Letter's contrarian insight, market analysis, monthly turnaround stock opportunities and more.