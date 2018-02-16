Free Turnaround Letter Research Report: Bioverativ (NYSE: BIVV)

We're sharing this complimentary copy of our full Research Report for Bioverativ (NYSE: BIVV)—20+ pages of financial analysis, investment philosophy and straightforward explanation.

***The Turnaround Letter originally recommended the purchase of Bioverativ (BIVV) in April 2017 with a price target of 87 and its sale in February 2018 at a price of 102.90***

We added this mid-cap pharmaceutical to our active portfolio in April 2017 because Bioverativ had value investing appeal, which is often true of spinoffs. BIVV also had many of the key traits of a successful spin-off: healthy revenue, profit margins and cash flow; a solid capital base; an impressive leadership team and strong R&D, marketing and regulatory capabilities. As an added bonus, Bioverativ even had a highly-regarded, long-term focused activist firm recently take a 7.5% position.

When analyzing the stock pick, Putnam emphasized, "…following its two-year post-spin waiting period (to preserve tax benefits), Bioverativ could be an appealing acquisition target for larger pharmaceutical companies looking for quality franchises." That prediction soon materialized: In late January 2018, BIVV announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi.

Putnam immediately moved the stock to "Hold" status and updated Turnaround Letter readers: "The deal looks solid.….Given the very low risk that the deal is terminated, we are moving Bioverativ to a HOLD, rather than a Sell on the possibility (however remote) of a higher bid from another buyer."

It soon became clear that there was little chance of that, and Putnam advised readers to promptly lock in 95% gains to avoid any risk that the deal might fall through. With BIVV's sale recommendation, 2018's average profit on closed out stock picks stands at 47%.

