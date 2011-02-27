Gold Stocks press against their 52-week Highs

Gold Stocks have continued their upward climb and many are now pushing towards their 52-week highs.







Table 1: Largest Gold Mining Companies by Market Capitalization Company Name Ticker Market Cap ($ Millions) % of Combined Market Cap Barrick Gold Corporation ABX $51,795 20.6% Goldcorp Incorporated GG $34,028 13.6% Newmont Mining Corporation NEM $28,739 11.4% AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. AU $17,862 7.1% Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN $14,009 5.6% Gold Fields Ltd. GFI $12,713 5.1% Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited AEM $12,040 4.8% Kinross Gold Corporation KGC $11,346 4.5% Eldorado Gold Corp EGO $9,415 3.8% Yamana Gold, Inc. AUY $9,340 3.7% Iamgold Corporation IAG $7,795 3.1% Randgold Resources Limited GOLD $7,358 2.9% Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. HMY $ 4,957 2.0% Novagold Resources Inc New NG $ 3,215 1.3% Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD $ 2,636 1.1%