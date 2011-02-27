Gold Stocks press against their 52-week Highs

Gold Stocks have continued their upward climb and many are now pushing towards their 52-week highs.
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($ Millions)
|% of Combined Market Cap
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|ABX
|$51,795
|20.6%
|Goldcorp Incorporated
|GG
|$34,028
|13.6%
|Newmont Mining Corporation
|NEM
|$28,739
|11.4%
|AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
|AU
|$17,862
|7.1%
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
|IVN
|$14,009
|5.6%
|Gold Fields Ltd.
|GFI
|$12,713
|5.1%
|Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited
|AEM
|$12,040
|4.8%
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|KGC
|$11,346
|4.5%
|Eldorado Gold Corp
|EGO
|$9,415
|3.8%
|Yamana Gold, Inc.
|AUY
|$9,340
|3.7%
|Iamgold Corporation
|IAG
|$7,795
|3.1%
|Randgold Resources Limited
|GOLD
|$7,358
|2.9%
|Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd.
|HMY
|$ 4,957
|2.0%
|Novagold Resources Inc New
|NG
|$ 3,215
|1.3%
|Royal Gold, Inc.
|RGLD
|$ 2,636
|1.1%
This list of 15 stocks represents approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the Gold Mining stocks listed on Zacks. The top 10 stocks would represent a little over 80%. The performance of these stocks will then provide a strong indicator of the overall performance of the industry. The graph below shows the required percent returns from Friday's close to reach the 52-week high (marked in green) or to fall to the 52-week low (marked in red).
Graph of 52 week low and 52 week high required returns from current
Data in graph provided by Zacks.com services.
You can clearly see that all gold stocks with a few exceptions are well off their 52-week lows and many are within a few percentage points of their 52 week highs. I provided some additional information in earlier articles on gold stocks here and here. Will this trend continue? How much higher will the price of gold climb?