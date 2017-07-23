Why An Investment In New Residential Corp Is Currently Not Worth It For Me.

Recently there have been two articles out by authors I highly respect, covering New Residential Corp (NRZ). Both articles were positive on an investment, and designated Editors Picks by Seeking Alpha. In, "New Residential Investment Corp. Is Currently Undervalued By 20%", Scott Kennedy covers the financials of the name in detail, doing a good job of explaining the potential upside. In, "New Residential: Despite Big Risks, 12.5% Yield Is Attractive", Blue Harbinger covers the risks quite fairly and thoroughly concluding an investment is worth the risk. Additionally, the Search for Value portfolio 'SFV' has had long positions in NRZ a couple times in the past. Since I disagree with these authors and decided to sell SFVs position in NRZ a while back, I thought I would give readers the main reasons for my apposing viewpoint:



- As of 3/31/17 22% of all asset value was in excess Mortgage Servicing Rights 'excess MSRs'. Value that can be lost should Ocwen Financial (OCN), or Walter Investment Management (WAC) or one of the other counter-parties go bankrupt. 22% of assets is roughly $4.4 billion, slightly more than the entire equity in the company. Put a different way, were all the counter-parties to go bankrupt, the entire book value of the company would be wiped out.

All counter-parties going bankrupt is extremely unlikely; however, as the author explains, either OCN or WAC going bankrupt is quite possible. My point here is the potential loss is quite significant. We may not be talking 10 -20% of book value loss were one of these to go bankrupt, we may be talking much more.



NRZ is being very proactive, the $425 million deal to turn excess MSRs into full MSRs is absolutely necessary to take as much of this risk as possible off the table. However, I would note we have no idea yet how much of the OCN excess MSRs risk has actually been taken off the table, nor what if any actual net return their is on this $425 million.



Purely as a 'how bad could it get' negative example, lets say an MSR is 30 basis points, and OCN sold 25 of those basis points as the original excess MSR. They retained the remaining 5 basis points to cover what it actually costs long term to service a loan. Net to OCN ongoing is 0 = 5 basis point revenue - 5 basis point cost; OCN made all its money up front on the sale of the excess rights. Some might think this too drastic an example; however, I think it quite possible and if its off its probably only off a bit (e.g. 7 basis points retained vs. 5 basis points actual cost to service).



If you are going to sell excess rights, and both parties thought that a good idea at the time, why would you keep any over and above what was necessary to cover costs? You probably wouldn't. You would probably keep enough that it at least covers the cost, and maybe a little margin of error. However, if you wanted the up front money, you wanted the up front money.

Because of the costs and reporting involved, you are much more likely to sell less MSRs rather than a lower % of each MSRs value. If this were the case, there would likely be little to no return on the $425 million NRZ is potentially spending to get the last 5 basis point. NRZ is still going to be paying OCN to subservice, that payment could still for instance be 5 basis points. It might mostly just be ownership that effectively changes. The $425 deal may be net break even for NRZ, but is still absolutely necessary for NRZ to do because it needs to protect the first 25 basis point excess MSR right. So the assumption the author makes that NRZ is likely getting "good prices" on distressed value may not be correct.



It may be the situation, it may not. We just don't know yet. Until I do know, it just isn't worth it to me. We don't even know yet how much of the excess MSRs have actually been converted. The PR doesn't spell out any actual return on the deal (previous NRZ deals talked about expected return), and it specifically lets you know the original mortgage holders have to sign off first when it talks about OCN working with NRZ to gain mortgage holder approval.



So until I understand more (hopefully in the earnings call) I substitute a worst reasonable case here, of both OCN and WAC going bankrupt with all excess MSRs they currently service reverting to the mortgage holders. For all I know that could potentially be in excess of 50% of book value.



- Somewhat similar the net effect of the Wells Fargo holdout here is not quantified. We are talking a whole lot of leverage on those call rights, including in many cases holding the underlying bond, so Wells holding back x% might very well represent Wells holding back the entire net profit NRZ expects to receive. This may be more a delay than an actual loss, but once again we are talking huge leverage and not enough information to adequately quantify the risk. So the potential downside as a % of NRZ equity could be significant.



Hopefully, we are going to learn more in the next earnings call. Hopefully, enough to quantify these risks. For all I know, these risks might already be mostly off the table. But that is just it. I don't know.



There's always unknowns, and many companies have big risks. However, to invest in a company with big risks, one also should have the potential for big reward. WAC or OCN for instance may very well go bankrupt, a 100% loss is very possible, but if they don't, investors in either are likely to get returns that are multiple times their original investment. These are frequently referred to as asymmetric bets. 100% downside, 3 -7x upside. Whether that is worthwhile or not is something each investor must decide for themselves.



NRZ on the other hand is still trading 20% ABOVE book value despite the risks. So even if this all works out fine for NRZ, investors are very unlikely to be doubling their money. Until we know more, NRZ is an asymmetric bet, in the wrong direction. It appears to have much more potential downside than upside.



I absolutely think NRZ could come out of this just fine, and if it does, current owners are going to make a good return. I also however think until we know more, there's not enough potential gain on offer here to justify the risk.



Note, I want to reiterate that this in no way should be seen as a negative reflection on either author. I think the two articles listed some of the better NRZ pre-earnings articles I have seen. It is because I respect these authors so much, and yet came to a different conclusion, that I felt compelled to post this blog.

Each investor must make their own decision, having opposing viewpoints therefore can be quite valuable.