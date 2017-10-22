



Tonight, Sunday October 10-th at midnight was supposed to be the last day to sign up for a FREE Two Week trial membership to Cash Flow Kingdom. However, I forgot to send out this reminder notice so I am extending it until tomorrow Monday, October 23rd at midnight.



Cashflow Kingdom: The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"



Here's an example of one of my ideas:

Reviews:



Highly Recommended Service

The Cash Flow Kingdom is an outstanding service! Provides actionable investment ideas, that is true to the services objective of discovering companies where cash is king. The analysis on each company is in-depth and very easy to understand. Darren is quick to respond with any questions in the chat r... - Berk11



Excellent analyst

Darren is an excellent analyst with some eclectic ideas and recommendations. You'll find a lot of out of the box thinking as well as fine deep dive analysis of his recommendations. He also tries very hard to re-examine his ideas looking for holes in his reasoning. He is very responsive to members... - notnotnotme



Darren's research is a great asset

Darren is an excellent analyst. I use Cash Flow Kingdom as a way to double-check my thoughts on the companies we both cover. Since he puts in the time and effort to perform good due diligence, it helps me get another perspective. Did he catch something I missed? If so, I want to know. If he independ... - Colorado Wealth Management Fund



excellent service



Great place for in dept research and actionable ideas. Let the cash flow your direction! - Joeri van der Sman



one of the best

This service is a great place to learn how to invest. Darren has a systematic approach to research companies. I find it very convincing. I especially enjoy reading the way he assembles the thesis in a step by step, and piece by piece way. In the end, it all fits together. This service is one of the ... - Patrick101



indeed, cash is king



Darren's service may be new, but he is definitely not a new analyst. Darren has been able to get a great service up-to-speed very quickly. Darren uses his vast experience of analyzing cash flows but also sound trading/investing strategies. What I most appreciate about this service is that it is not ... - NitroStatus



As iron sharpens Iron

Each service I subscribe to is a little different. With this service I can wrap it up in one word, community. In Darren's group, Cash Flow Kingdom, you get all the things you'd typically look for such as knowledge, a unique way of evaluating stocks, and a level-head. The thing that's particular to t...- Matthew Trant



Cash Flow Kingdom - Highly Recommend!



Cash Flow Kingdom is a great source for well-researched investment ideas. I appreciate the details and thoughtfulness behind the reports. The high-quality members-only comments are getting even better every day. Highly Recommend! - Blue Harbinger



Darren McC's Cash Flow Kingdom is where i like to live...



Darren is smart and insightful in his analysis of profit opportunities... His methodology is sound, and he's made me a lot more money than his service costs... He's a positive force on SA... If you're a snooty, just stay away - Darren is a down right earthy kind of guy who types what he thinks..... - cubeless



Excellent Value Coverage!



I've worked with Darren for several years and was excited to be one of the first members on his recently launched research platform. Thus far, he has vastly exceeded even my higher expectations for coverage and responsiveness. He is almost always available on the chat, is responsive to comments, and... - J Mintzmyer



