Cash Flow Kingdom: Today Is The Last Day To Join Before Rates Go Up

Cash Flow Kingdom, the community where Cash Flow is King, identifies small cap stocks with strong cash flow characteristics. Cash which can be used pay distributions, buy back stock, grow earnings, or pay down debt. We provide key information like risk, ratings, targets and key data on 12 different stocks which pay a meaningful dividend and benefit from the interest rate increases that typically come along with inflation worries.

How well is the dividend covered by distributable cash flow? Is management well aligned with shareholder interests? How does the company’s valuation and management effectiveness compare to others in the field? Independent Risk Ratings, Fair Value Target Prices, Transparent Same Day Trade Disclosures

Track Record:

Income Portfolio (formerly called Search For Value):

+47.8% vs. +35.2% for the Russell 2000

(2 year track record, 2016 & 2017, independently verified by Etrade)





+41% vs. 31.3% for Russell 2000

(3 year track record, 2015 – 2017, independently verified by Etrade



Research Examples:

(hint, these are all still held in the portfolio)

Income:

CPLP from $2.65: a well covered 12% tax advantaged yield on cost

APLP from $12.76: good yield, growing industry

KTP from $13.19: unsecured debt yielding 14.5% on cost

Growth:

RICK from $8.32: a 3-bagger growth stock

BRYFF from 18¢: a 3-bagger drilling mud micro-cap turnaround

IMPHP from $16.53: a potential 2-bagger which a recent court case indicates may owe $21 in preferred back dividends

Public Reviews:

I'm extremely thankful for the Cash Flow Kingdom community and reviews speak for themselves. Please take the opportunity to read some of them. A few highlights below:

Darren uses his vast experience of analyzing cash flows but also sound trading/investing strategies. What I most appreciate about this service is that it is not limited to a single sector, we get a wide variety of investment ideas in various sectors--of course, all that feature significant cash flows.

Darren is smart and insightful in his analysis of profit opportunities... His methodology is sound, and he's made me a lot more money than his service costs.



The Cash Flow Kingdom is an outstanding service! Provides actionable investment ideas, that is true to the services objective of discovering companies where cash is king. The analysis on each company is in-depth and very easy to understand. Darren is quick to respond with any questions in the chat room and very transparent with his trade disclosures. This is a must have service on SA.

Darren’s first career was in convenience store operations. He started as the Assistant Manager of a 7-Eleven and eight years later had responsibility over 14 stores. This was a huge learning period, responsible for instilling most of the business sense which served him well throughout life.

His second career was in corporate financial planning and analysis. Starting as an entry level Financial Analyst, he eventually achieved Director level, then opened his own consulting firm. This is where his modeling and analysis skills were refined and tested. It is also where he gained an understanding of executive priorities and motivations. These skills transferred well to stock analysis and investment, allowing him to semi-retire in 2006 at the age of 40.

Cash Flow Kingdom is his third career.

Darren’s education includes a Bachelors in Economics, an MBA, and a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning. He is a full-time investor; who eats what he kills. Here he shares the analysis which allowed him to retire early with you.

