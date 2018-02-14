Ares Earnings Update

Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 earnings came in right where forecasted in the Cash Flow Kingdom tracker tool, 37¢ in NII (includes professional fee's and the temporary $10M fee waiver, 33¢ without). Their SDLP joint venture capacity was increased to $6.4 billion thanks to participation by AIG and another unnamed insurance company. This and the $385M gain in portfolio size is very positive for the stock. Given similar portfolio growth, I expect Ares Capital may be able to cover its distribution next quarter even without a fee waiver.



I have bumped ARCC's target up to $17.50 which is 1.05x book, and an 8.7% yield on expected Distributible Cash Flow 'DCF'. I would move it to the buy list except as the Cash Flow Kingdom tracker shows there are still a number of other BDCs which have better potential. I don't want to dilute focus by having 8 different BDCs, and 6 different Commercial mREITs on the buy list (those with double digit potential in an increasing rate environment).

At $6.8 Billion in market cap ARCC is one of the largest BDCs. FS Investment Corp (FSIC) post merger being another contender for largest BDC, which is even more attractive. I would buy FSIC over ARCC with new money, but currently own both. ARCC is well run and making progress on its portfolio transformation following it's ACAS purchase. Its portfolio also benefits from interest rate increases more than most, a 1% increase in interest rates is estimated to produce a 13.7% increase in DCF.



I am hoping their increase in portfolio size proves indicative throughout the space. An inability for disciplined BDCs to appropriately leverage their portfolios in a low spread environment has been holding the more disciplined companies in the sector back.

Cash Flow Kingdom is increasing membership dues Tomorrow.

All members who sign-up for a FREE two-week trial prior to this date will get to keep the current pricing for as long as they stay subscribed regardless of future price increases. With a 2 week free trial potential new members can have a chance to see what the service offers before making a financial commitments.