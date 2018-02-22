Games With Graphs

The data which supports the bias gets grabbed and included, with data which doesn't support the bias never even being seen.

Frequently this graphs, statistics and lies issue isn't even conscious. The author starts with a subconscious bias, and then goes looking for data.

However, the impressions they give and stories they tell can easily be manipulated by changing the start time, period covered, vertical axis range and height, and other framing techniques.

Graphs tell stories and allow people to see things they would not otherwise see with numbers alone. Thus, when done well they can be extremely useful.

There have been some articles out recently regarding interest rate effects on REITs. Some say rising rates have significant negative effects on REITs, some saying REITs have risen in the past when interest rates were rising. Both had solid examples, reasoning, and graphs proving their point.

How can this be? Which is correct?



Here for instance is a graph of the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) from a recent article which included it as a reinforcing example:

The author pointed out how the REIT ETF, the blue line, first dropped due to interest rate increases, but then rebounded. This fit his viewpoint on the attractiveness of a REIT investment. REITs had fallen due to interest rate concerns, he felt they were due for a rebound. What he didn't include was a second line showing actual change in rates during the period:

If he had the story would have changed. Notice how now it becomes clear yes the blue REIT ETF line did plummet on rising interest rate concerns. However, it didn't just then rebound, but rather appears to have specifically rebounded in conjunction with a subsequent decrease in those rates. Thus, instead of proving the premise that REITs aren't as affected by rates, it rather goes towards supporting it.



Realize both graphs above contain VNQ during the same period of late February 2017 through late April 2017. However, all one had to do to change the story and conclusion was to add a little bit of perspective. The second graph adds a 10 year treasury rate line, and a little more time. Yet it completely changes the picture from one of REITs declining due to interest rate concerns, then rebounding as those unjustified concerns blew over; to one of REITs being directly affected by rates with high correlation and justification both on the up and downside.



Here's another graphs showing REITs doing just fine despite rates going up and down, in other words little correlation:

And another showing highly negative correlation:

All I had to do here was change the time period. My point is not to make fun of anyone, rather it is to warn if we go looking for data to prove a point, whichever side that point is, we can usually find it.

Part II: That's nice but do increasing rates negatively affect REITs or not?

I decided to do some basic independent research myself and try to answer this question. As best as possible I also tried to go into it with an open mind. I concluded:

Yes, REITs are negatively affected by interest rate increases.

AND

AND Yes, there are periods of increasing interest rates where REITs have done well.

This may appear a dichotomy, but on reflection maybe it isn't. Reasons why REITs are negatively affected by rising rates.

Costs go up. Most REITs borrow heavily and thus interest rate increases increase interest expense. How significantly and soon depends on the amount and type of financing used. Heavy leverage and short term borrowing, which many companies utilize, would result in more interest rate cost risk. The value of a distribution stream declines with higher rates. When any cash flow stream faces higher rates the discount applied to that stream will rise, thus causing its present value to decline. Put less conceptually, a bond paying 4% annually is much more desired by an investor when rates are 2%, than when rates are 6%. Thus when rates rise to 6%, any buyer demands a discount on par to make up for a bond which only pays 4%.



REITs however can and have increased in price despite the negative effect of increasing interest rates. Interest rates typically increase during periods of growth and economic improvement. That economic improvement means more demand so vacancy rates go down, lease rates go up, and the REITs bring in more money. These increased revenues can more than make up for increased costs. If net cash flows improve, so too typically does the value of the REIT.



What I notice (and yes this may be due to my own subconscious bias) is a sudden significant change in rates affects REIT prices fairly quickly. There's a significant negative correlation when sharp increases in rates occur. However, over time if their is improved occupancy and lease rates, this can overwhelm the negative cost effect increasing cash flows enough to more than make up for the higher discount rate. Indeed periods of gradual rate increase typically have corresponded with strong economies which allow the improving economy effect to overwhelm the increased cost effect. During these periods REITs and interest rates can end up with a slightly positive longer term correlation.



I like to sail so I think of it in those terms. Short term interest rate changes are the waves. Our ride immediately responds to whatever changes in the waves occur. Big waves = Big Interest Rate Changes = Rough Rides. Changes in the economic cycle are like the tide, its slow and largely hidden on a day to day basis, but you really want to sail with the tide on your side whenever possible. This will make more difference on how far you get, how fast, and how smoothly you get there, than almost any other factor. (I could extend into the importance of the wind and captain, but for now that would merely serve to digress.)



Conclusion:

If you think we are in for a period of rising rates, but also want to buy a REIT or two, either choose REITs which earn extra revenue directly tied to rate increases (ie. commercial mREITs such as ACRE), or favor REITs whose main business is more closely tied to the economic cycle (ie. hotel REITs such as HT). Businesses like these will at least have a greater chance of a positive economic cycle boosting their revenue. Hopefully by enough to more than offset the negative effects of simultaneous interest rate increases.