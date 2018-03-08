RCI Hospitality - Yet Another Excellent Quarter
Special Situations, Value, Dividend Investing
Contributor Since 2009
Darren's started his career as the Assistant Manager of a 7-Eleven; eight years later he was responsible for 14 stores. This imparted a business sense he still finds quite useful today.
After getting his MBA, Darren then started doing strategic financial planning and analysis for Silicon Valley firms eventually achieving Director's status. These strategy, modeling and analysis skills, as well as a lot of hours in boardrooms talking with executives, transferred well into stock investment. It allowed him to first retire in 2006 at the age of 40.
With Cash Flow Kingdom, Darren is now seeking to help others by sharing the analysis and real-world strategies that allowed him to retire early. He remains a full-time investor whose primary source of income is dividend and interest from his investments. He eats what he kills.
Education:
- Bachelors in Economics
- Masters in Business Administration
- Certificate in Personal Financial Planning
RCI Hospitality (RICK) had another blowout quarter:
- 7th quarter in a row of positive same store sales
- 44% increase in Earnings Per Share vs. same quarter last year
- 47% increase in Free Cash Flow vs. same quarter last year
I'll activate CFK's free two-week trial button for a day or so, so followers can read the RICK earnings preview article contained there as well as the subsequent earnings review in the comments below it.
RCI Hospitality Earnings Preview
Hopefully, I can help people make a few bucks.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK.
Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.