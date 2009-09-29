Enforce The No Blackberry Rule!

This commentary originally appeared in Forbes. www.forbes.com/2009/09/29/blackberry-productivity-overwork-leadership-managing-rein.html
Judging from all the responses I received to my recent column "Get Rid of Jackass Clients," far too many executives have customers who exhaust them and sap their productivity. Stress and inefficiency are everywhere. That's why you should implement the No BlackBerry Rule.
How often do you hear colleagues and friends say they're working like crazy? I hear it constantly, especially now, in the current difficult economy. So many executives are clawing to keep their jobs or fighting for their share of dwindling bonus pools. They complain to the world about their sleepless nights, burning the midnight oil. They wear their haggard eyes and lonely spouses as badges of honor.
You see them everywhere. They type away on BlackBerrys at their children's birthday parties. In their corporate boxes, they slave away on their smart phones instead of watching the game. They even sleep with their BlackBerrys, so they can respond to e-mails from 12 time zones away.
Do they really need to be so busy? Does working that unceasingly actually make them more productive, or could it make them less?
At China Market Research Group, we have analyzed the working schedules of hundreds of executives and found that working harder and longer does not make them more productive. In fact, once a person passes a certain number of hours worked in a day, he or she actually becomes less productive. The mind dulls. The eyes gloss over. Focus strays.
You can only work so hard and do so much in a day. Everyone needs to rest and recharge. Unfortunately, too many corporate cultures encourage overwork. Managers drill it into their underlings, prodding them with dreams of cash and promotions. Many senior leaders at organizations work amazingly hard, but our research suggests that the most successful ones who last longer at the top also make considerable time to relax.
To get the most out of employees, companies need to let those employees be more efficient. How?
First off, most working days are incredibly inefficient. The 80-20 rule once again prevails: We have found that most executives waste 80% of the day and get most of their work done in the remaining 20%. For someone with an eight-hour workday, most gets done in just 96 minutes. People chat online, tweet on Twitter, read endless e-mail chains, hobnob at the water cooler. Those things are all very inefficient, but the biggest productivity killer by far is meetings. Everyone gets stuck in meetings or, even worse, waiting for meetings to start.
How many meetings longer than 20 minutes do you go to that are truly effective? How many are fluff? It may be because of our TV culture, but most people's minds start to wander after 20 minutes. And the speed with which people use the Internet threatens to turn even 20 minutes into an eternity.
Every meeting should have a moderator who keeps the pace brisk and brings discussions back to the main point. The moderator usually should not be the most senior person in the room. The boss all too often starts cracking jokes. Most meetings should not be used for bonding purposes either. If your meeting has a hard stop-time rule and a clear objective, it will most likely go much faster and more efficiently.
Furthermore, too many employees, especially younger ones, stay at work late not because they have too much to do but because they want to look busy to their bosses. This happens a lot at consultancies and other white-collar professional-service firms. How could anyone be effective at 2 a.m. after staring at Excel all day long? Could anyone develop a great strategy at that hour? Many late-working executives act busy rather than truly being busy. They show off to their colleagues and bosses that they are trying hard and are important. But they are doing damage as they deny themselves the downtime needed to have refreshed minds that can tackle critical projects.
Companies should strongly recommend times for leaving work, so that executives don't feel guilty going home even if their bosses are still working. Obviously, executives simply have to work longer hours sometimes. But if there are too many deadlines that keep people working late every night, you probably need to hire more staff.
Companies should also implement the No BlackBerry Rule after certain hours and on weekends. Being continuously connected seems great at first, but even one innocent e-mail on a Sunday morning stops a mind from truly resting.
Many top people do clue into the fact that working too hard just isn't worth it. They leave businesses so they can be more productive and spend more time with their families--businesses they would have stayed at if they'd had more balanced lives there. One of the top reasons people quit companies is to find better work-life balance. That doesn't mean such executives are lazy and don't want to work hard. On the contrary, it means they want to work more productively and efficiently so they can enjoy life. Companies that have more flexible work arrangements that let executives catch their kids' games or work from home while nursing tend to have the greatest employee loyalty and attract the best talent.
In today's difficult economic environment, it is sometimes hard to remember not to push your employees too hard. But you absolutely must make your employees more efficient, not more exhausted. One way: Enforce the No BlackBerry Rule.
