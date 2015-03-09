Signs Of Hope As Strong E&P Firms Position Themselves To Buy

Two months into 2015, the US upstream deal markets are still at a near standstill as oil prices hover around $50/bbl. Just 13 deals have been announced YTD with disclosed values of $560 million, marking the slowest two-month period since early 2009 in the midst of the financial crisis. Nonetheless, a number of oil and gas firms have offered hope of improved deal activity in their quarterly reports and earnings calls, announcing plans to make opportunistic acquisitions of distressed assets and companies. ExxonMobil got the ball rolling in early February, saying it is willing to take on additional debt to pursue acquisition opportunities that may arise as a result of the downturn. But most of the buy-side talk has come from the mid-cap and small-cap space.

Upstream MLP Vanguard Natural Resources took the proactive step of reducing its annualized cash distribution by 44% to $1.41/unit from $2.52/unit specifically with acquisitions in mind. "At the current strip price for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, we were faced with having to borrow on our credit facility to maintain distributions or reset the distribution level in order to preserve our liquidity for potential future acquisition opportunities in this low commodity price environment," said CEO Scott W. Smith. "We believe that our unitholders will be better served long-term by a more conservative approach which maintains our liquidity and enhances our ability to be competitive in an acquisition market which should present opportunities to acquire quality assets at favorable prices."

Another MLP looking to buy is Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast-focused Eagle Rock Energy Partners, now upstream-only after closing the $1.3 billion sale of its midstream business to Regency Energy Partners last July. "With our ample liquidity and low leverage ratio, we believe we have sufficient financial horsepower to be active in the acquisition arena," said CEO Joseph A. Mills on Eagle Rock's Q4 earnings call, "and we expect to see some excellent acquisition opportunities later this year as more levered companies divest non-core assets to fund ongoing drilling obligations and/or to reduce their debt levels.

On the C-Corp side, Contango Oil & Gas is slashing D&C activity to position itself for opportunistic buys. The Gulf of Mexico and Texas Gulf Coast-focused company announced a 73% capex reduction from $189 million last year to $51 million for 2015-just enough to meet contractual obligations and preserve acreage. "We believe that the appropriate strategy for creating shareholder value in this low-commodity-price, high-cost environment is to reduce drilling activity, utilize excess cash flow to improve our already strong financial profile, and stay positioned to potentially take advantage of growth opportunities that might surface in the near future as capital-stressed companies shed assets, search for JV partners or pursue long-term strategic alternatives," said CEO Allan Keel.

Also, DJ Basin player Synergy Resources on February 2 closed an upsized stock offering raising $190.7 million in net proceeds for Wattenberg acquisitions and to pay down debt. Synergy sold 18.6 million shares including the overallotment at $10.75 apiece. The offering was upsized 8% from the initial proposal on January 27. Synergy also issued stock to complete a significant acquisition during 4Q14. It bought 5,790 net acres (7,440 gross) in the southern Wattenberg with 1,240 boepd of net production from Denver-based Bayswater E&P for $125 million, paying 40% in stock. That was up from 30% stock when the deal was initially announced in October.

