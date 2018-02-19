LeBron James Is A Big Risk For Nike Shares

Comparisons of Lebron James and Michael Jordan are optimistic at best.

Endorsement model is riskier and more expensive than ever.

For the second year in a row, LeBron James is the most loved athlete among people in the United States.

He is also the most hated

Thesis:

Nike (Stock Symbol: NKE) is betting the future of the company on the theory that they can create a Lebron James brand similar to the one they created for Michael Jordan. There are many obvious flaws and risks to Nike stock and shareholders based on this strategy.

Short Term:

Earnings & Financials: Struggling Earnings - The earnings growth is weak and the P/E is still high.

Nike investors are paying 27X earnings for single digit growth.

