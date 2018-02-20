Big Gains In Undervalued Fossil (FOSL) For Value Investors

Valuation:

Liquidity:

A large cash position of ~$300M is being ignored.

Current ratio above 2X is excellent

Valuation:

Incredibly low p/e

Incredibly low price to sales.

Cash and Margin of Safety:

Attractive Valuation: As we see, for a company that has lost so much value, the market cap is now approaching the level of cash on the balance sheet.

As a contrarian, this is the level when pessimism has become overpriced.

Insider Buying: CNBC reported the CEO was buying shares in a filing yesterday. Obviously, this is good news.

Risks:

This is a risky and volatile stock.

The business is facing headwinds in both retail and competition from wearable technology. The company is trying to adapt to these issues.

The valuation of the business mitigates the risks in my opinion. In fact, at these levels, the shares could be attractive for a private equity firm as a buyout candidate.

Short-Sellers:

The shares have a large short position and are controlled by short-sellers. This makes the shares more volatile in the short- term.

America’s Retailers Are Closing Stores Faster Than Ever

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne. Malls added way too many stores in recent years -- and way too many of them sell the same thing: apparel. Customers prefer physical stores 75 percent of the time, according to Cowen research.

Online Threat:

Watches and jewelry are a difficult product to purchase via online retailers like Amazon (AMZN). There are obvious logistical issues. And it would be a big change to convince customers to buy expensive watches through the mail from an online retailer. However, investors fear any company that has to compete with Apple and Amazon (AMZN).

Valuation:

The shares trade near half of book value. Fossil is an attractive situation for a Private Equity buyout. The level of fear and pessimism overshadows the inexpensive valuation.

Earnings Strength:

The company has never had a yearly loss over the past 8 years. In spite of the challenging retail environment, the company is still profitable. In addition, the cash allows the company even more financial flexibility.

Analysts have the company earning $1.05-$1.10 in 2018. Obviously, a single digit p/e is rare.

Technical Overview:

Incredibly oversold on a technical basis. Well below the 20, 50, and 200 day moving averages.

Also, the decline presents the potential for a large short squeeze.

CEO:

The short sellers have been right about this stock and have done well. So, I give them credit. However, the narrative that has forced the shares lower recently is that the insiders were selling. The facts are that the CEO has been forced to sell his stock due to a margin call. This is an unfortunate situation for shareholders.