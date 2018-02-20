Big Gains In Undervalued Fossil (FOSL) For Value Investors

(Update on my Value Opportunities Article from June. More than a 70% Gain)
Thesis: Fear in the retail sector presents an opportunity. Pessimism has left the shares of Fossil incredibly undervalued. Analysis of valuation and margin of safety. For the aggressive investor, there is much to like. However, there are risks.
Overview: (FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc. offers a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands including names like Aramni Excahnge, Kate Spade, MIcahel Kors and Tory Burch.
Offerings include:
- fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables.
- Their new brand, Misfit, attempts to appeal to those interested in smart technology products.
- Their owned brands include: Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, adidas, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate spade (KATE) new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tory Burch.
- They have a wholesale distribution network across 150 countries and over 600 retail locations
New Strategies:
Obviously, the company has competition from Apple (AAPL) and Fitbit (FIT) in the wearable technology space. The CEO addresses the new strategies they are implementing to compete in this market. In addition, the company is launching 300 new sku's to address this market.
"The strategies we are pursuing in the midst of these headwinds enable us to better compete in the environment and capitalize on the growing importance of technology to the watch category. The newness and innovation we are infusing into our fashion accessories is gaining traction with our retail partners and consumers alike, demonstrating that technology can be the catalyst needed to drive growth in the watch category. We are very excited about the next generation of products we are developing and launching throughout the year."
We believe we are in a position to further expand our leadership position in the fashion accessories space, expand our addressable market, and improve our financial performance."
Kosta Kartsotis, Chief Executive Officer
