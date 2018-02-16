Suspect Related Party Dealings Infect This Animal House

Heska’s inventory appears bloated and we wonderif it is tied to take-or-pay arrangements with related parties; downwardrevenue revisions and inventory write-downs on the horizon; we set TP=$30/sh.

The earn-out tied asset collapsed immediately after Wilson’s payout; we believe Heska tried to hide the collapse by tweaking accounting policies in a separate segment to inflate overall sales.

In one acquisition, CEO Wilson retained a revenue-based earn-out; we think Heska “gamed” 4Q16 sales in order to temporarily inflate that asset’s revenues, thereby triggering the earn-out.

We believe that an independent investigation must immediately commence at Heska (HSKA) into the company’s incestuous related party entanglements with its CEO, Kevin Wilson. We outline the basis for our view in this report. We note that the SEC very recently (late-2017) began to ask Heska probing questions about an abrupt accounting change that appears to hav e coincided with a multi-million dollar earn-out payment from Heska shareholders to Heska’s CEO. In our view, there was little to no industrial logic to the accounting change that the SEC has been asking about, and Heska’s opaque disclosures leave much to the imagination. We have spent the last several weeks attempting to piece together exactly what is going on under the hood at Heska over the past few quarters and in this report provide our analysis of the bizarre accounting changes and financial engineering shifts at Heska that we believe were potentially designed to enrich the company’s CEO while leaving Heska shareholders holding the bag.

Until an independent investigation is completed, we view the shares as un-investible but note that much of the revenue growth since 2016 appears suspect to us, leaving us of the view that this stock is at best worth ~$30/sh. We also question why inventory is blowing out and whether the decision to shift Heska Imaging sales to “rental” arrangements was a last ditch attempt to induce likely “underpriced” credit-backed sales in order to offload the ballooning inventory that Heska is stuck buying from related party entities controlled by the CEO and his family.

In light of the SEC’s questions to Heska regarding its accounting and related party dealings and the abrupt departure of the CFO immediately following the SEC line of questioning, we believe that Heska could be on the cusp of major woes.

For investors who are wondering what type of auditing firm would be involved with a company that so openly engages in aggressive related party transactions – we point you to “EKS&H” of Denver Colorado. We ran a simple analysis that searched for EKS&H as auditor across 10-Ks filed in the past year and our analysis suggests that the median market cap of the companies we found is a paltry $60 million.

We also uncovered evidence from Heska’s historical proxy filings that lead us to question if Heska’s Board of Directors is capable of spearheading a legitimately independent investigation into Heska’s related party dealings. We therefore view the shares as un-investible until the Board brings on a truly outside and independent group to assess Heska’s related party dealings.

Here is a timeline of what has happened at Heska over the past few years that has led us to conclude that this company requires a thorough cleaning of house:

Background: Kevin Wilson (current CEO of Heska) and his family are the founders and 100% owners of a company called Cuattro LLC. Cuattro describes itself as a “leading developer of Digital Radiography Solutions”. Cuattro LLC has sold two of its related subsidiaries to Heska (HSKA) over the past few years.

The two subsidiaries are now housed in the Heska segment called “Global Imaging”. Global Imaging is housed alongside a segment called Blood Diagnostics – the two assets are referred to as the “Core Companion Animal Health” segment and are ~80% of total company revenues together. While the company does not disclose revenue contribution for these sub-segments, sell side models we have reviewed place the Global Imaging business at ~20% of total company revenues, and the Blood Diagnostics segment at ~60% of total company revenues.

Timeline of Events:

1) February 24, 2013: Kevin Wilson was hired as President/COO of Heska

2) February 24, 2013: In conjunction with Wilson’s hiring, Heska acquired a ~55% interest in “Cuattro Veterinary USA” (“CVUSA”, sometimes referred to as “Cuattro Vet”, and now known as “Heska Imaging”) for ~$7.65 million. Cuattro LLC (wholly owned by Wilson) held a majority interest in CVUSA prior to the sale to Heska. The remaining ~45% stake that Heska did not acquire was subject to a put provision in which the Wilson-controlled group had the right to sell their remaining ~45% stake in CVUSA to Heska contingent upon CVUSA meeting certain revenue and operating profit goals.

3) March 31, 2014: Wilson was promoted to CEO of Heska

4) November, 11, 2015: Wilson engineered the sale of another Cuattro related entity - “Cuattro International” (“CINTL”) – to Heska, this time in exchange for $6 million plus the assumption of debt and other guarantees

5) July 2016: Recently released correspondence between Heska and the SEC (from October/November 2017) reveal that Heska restructured its contract terms in its Blood Diagnostics segment, shifting customers from 5 to 6 year deals, thereby triggering a shift from operating-lease to sales-type capital-lease accounting (which results in higher upfront revenue recognition but a large fall off in earnings recognition over time – more on this later in the report). In SEC correspondence and in recent call transcripts, Heska has admitted that this shift resulted in a front-loading (pull forward) of Blood Diagnostics sales in 2017. We believe the impact of this front loading resulted in temporarily inflated revenue growth within the Blood Diagnostics business (the largest segment at Heska) in 2017 that is likely to unwind in 2018. We note that recent sell side notes (i.e. Benchmark and Raymond James) have discussed this dynamic, but downplay how ugly things could get in coming quarters. We respectfully disagree and believe that management has already demonstrated that it has been less than forthcoming with investors about the true pull-forward impact of its “dynamic” accounting and go-to-market policies (see #9 below).

6) February 28, 2017: Heska held its 4Q16 earnings call. The company reported a blowout 4Q16 quarter for the Heska Imaging segment (the segment that housed the related party asset that was still partially owned by CEO Kevin Wilson and still subject to a put provision). On the call, Heska management attributed the strong quarterly performance of the Heska Imaging segment to, among other things,“companion animal rental conversions to purchase contracts”. Our interpretation of this language is that in 4Q16, Heska was somehow able to place more upfront equipment sales in the Heska Imaging segment in lieu of ratably recognized rental agreements, thereby showing very strong revenue growth in the quarter (more upfront revenues rather than revenue recognition over time). Management noted on this call that as a result of the strong 4Q16 Heska Imaging performance, the put (largely owned by CEO Kevin Wilson) had been “triggered” and that Heska would be buying back the outstanding minority interest in CVUSA aka Heska Imaging.

7) May 31, 2017: See p24 of this 10Q. Our understanding of the terms of the put option were that CVUSA needed to generate a minimum 2016 revenue and operating profit in order to trigger a payout (with the trigger requiring CVUSA to put up 2016 revenue of at least ~22.5M of revenue and operating profit of at least ~1.31 million, and the payout being equal to 9x CVUSA operating profit in 2016), The Wilson-led group submitted their desire to exercise said put option, thereby selling their remaining ~45% stake in CVUSA to Heska. The put option was now valued at $13.8 million, and Heska opted to deliver the $13.8 million payout in cash to the Wilson-controlled group on May 31, 2017. Despite having an option to get paid in discounted stock (10% discount), Wilson took cash. This appears to be a vote of no confidence in Heska shares.

8) October/November 2017: The SEC began to ask Heska questions about why the company changed its sales / accounting policies in the Blood Diagnostics business and shifted to capital leases (thereby front-loading revenues in 2016). In the back and forth with the SEC, we believe that Heska attempted to play hide the ball in providing the full impact of the accounting change, claiming that it would “confuse investors to discuss this impact as a material reason for the difference in reported period performance”.

9) November 2, 2017: Heska reported 3Q17 Global Imaging revenues down 27%. As a reminder, the Global Imaging division is comprised of the two assets that Heska acquired from Wilson-controlled entities. This performance followed a -26% 1Q17 for Heska Imaging and a -7% 2Q17 for Heska Imaging (all of these figures were provided on earnings calls and as we show later on in this report, do not truly reflect the organic growth of the segment tied to the earn-out). This obviously awful performance is rather notable for two reasons. First, we note that the strong 4Q16 performance in Heska Imaging resulted in Wilson making millions from exercising his put right to sell back his minority stake in the Imaging business to Heska. The fact that the business completely imploded right after Wilson got paid his earn-out should concern any third party shareholder. Second, Wilson had claimed back during the 4Q16 earnings call that “revenues from Heska Imaging are not expected to rise in a similar fashion in 2017 but may in fact be flat to down year-to-year”. In other words, in 4Q16 when Wilson had triggered his put payout, he gave shareholders the impression that the Imaging business he had just cashed out on would at most only be down slightly in 2017, when in fact, we found out in November 2017 that the business was in complete free fall. For this reason, we wonder what is going to happen to the Blood Diagnostics business in 2018 as the aggressive operating to capital lease conversion accounting rolls over…

10) December 1, 2017: Heska announced the abrupt departure of its CFO – only one month after Heska reported a 27% decline in Global Imaging top-line and only three days after the outgoing CFO responded to an SEC comment letter asking Heska to provide more detail and quantify the impact of the accounting change on revenues.

In aggregate, Heska shareholders have forked out over $27 million to acquire CEO-controlled entities over the past 4 years. The bulk of the assets that shareholders bought for $27 million are now generating-27% top-line growth. The $27 million figure does not even include the $10 million+ “take or pay” payments that go from Heska to private entities controlled by Wilson – payments that we note Heska discloses in its SEC filing “Related Party” disclosures but provides very little color around.

The company itself admitted that it tweaked its go-to-market strategy in 4Q16 in a way that generated higher revenues.

See below an excerpt from the 4Q16 call in which Wilson admits that inducing conversion of rental deals (ratably recognized) to more upfront equipment sales in 4Q16 drove outlier revenue performance:

Source: Bloomberg 4Q16 HSKA Earnings Call Transcript

The outlier revenue performance also triggered Wilson’s put option, enriching him to the tune of millions. On the 4Q16 earnings call, Wilson provided a bizarre explanation for why the triggering of his multi-million dollar earn-out was somehow a positive thing for Heska shareholders:

Source: Bloomberg Transcript of 4Q16 HSKA Call

The claims from the CEO above make NO sense to us. Heska already controlled the CVUSA business that was tied to the earn-out by virtue of owning 55% - it was fully consolidated and therefore the accounting was not messy at all. Neither was the governance – despite what is suggested above. Kevin Wilson had full control of CVUSA – as CEO of Heska he effectively controlled the 55% stake, and as the largest minority holder of CVUSA, he even had control of the remaining 45% minority stake that Heska did not own. He therefore presumably had the complete ability to institute the comp plan of his choosing. In our view, he tried to spin the outstanding minority interest as a negative to his Heska shareholders when in fact the only entity that stood to benefit from the consolidation of the minority interest was Wilson himself. We find his reasoning not only problematic, but disingenuous and suggestive that Wilson was hyper-focused on getting paid his earn-out by any means necessary.

The problem with Wilson’s earn-out is that in the immediate periods following the payout, the asset tied to the earn-out completely collapsed, with Heska disclosing the entire Imaging division showing revenues down 26% in 1Q17, 7% in 2Q17, and 27% in 3Q17 (refer to transcripts for these data points). We actually think performance may have been far worse in the US segment tied to the earn-out because Heska began including International revenues in its reported results. Our estimates are below. We attempted to tie our total division figures to the numbers reported on earnings calls.

Source: Our analysis using call transcript disclosures – we also looked at sell side models to get a sense for what sell side was assuming in the international business quarterly revenues.

Heska attributed the sharp decline in Imaging Division revenues in 2017 to the shift to more “rental” contracts (the exact opposite of what the company emphasized in the blowout 4Q16 quarter). In its 3Q17 earnings call, the company came out and blamed rental revenue recognition in 2017 as one of the root causes of the awful Imaging division performance in 2017. This alone should leave investors worried.

Why did Heska specifically wait until 2017 to institute a go-to-market contract strategy that would depress Imaging division revenues?

The most plausible explanation we see is that Wilson wanted to get paid out on his put in 4Q16 and therefore deferred changing the go-to-market strategy to ensure he got paid in 2016. But this still leaves the question of why shift to rental agreements at all in 2017 rather than just sticking with upfront equipment sales as the company had done for years?

We posit a theory here – Heska has onerous “take-or-pay” supply agreements as part of its dealings with Cuattro LLC. Cuattro LLC is the entity that provides digital imaging products and software/services and services to Heska’s Imaging division. Cuattro LLC also happens to be owned by Kevin Wilson and his family.

First, see this disclosure from an August 2016 10-Q that highlights the “take-or-pay” nature of Cuattro LLC’s dealings with Heska:

Source: Exhibit 10.1 Assignment & Assumption Agreement – filed as Exhibit in 2Q16 10-Q

What does Heska get in exchange for this “take-or-pay” arrangement? It appears that after CY2015, as long as Heska maintained its minimum obligation of purchasing from Cuattro LLC, they retained the right to be the exclusive distributor of Cuattro LLC products:

From disclosures in the most recently filed 2016 10-K, we know that the exclusive contractual arrangement between Cuattro LLC and Heska continues to exist. Of course, in light of the deal being an “exclusive” arrangement, outside shareholders have no means to test whether Cuattro LLC’s dealings with Heska are truly being done in an independent manner and on market terms.

Nonetheless, the dollars flowing from Heska to Wilson’s Cuattro LLC coffers are very real…

Source: Exhibit 10.1 Assignment & Assumption Agreement – filed as Exhibit in 2Q16 10-Q

Source: HSKA SEC proxy filing from 2016

These “minimum obligation” purchase agreements with Cuattro LLC are yet another example of Wilson enriching himself at the cost of Heska shareholders. As a result of onerous take-or-pay style contracts, we believe that Heska is potentially being forced to buy machinery from Wilson’s privately held Cuattro LLC entity beyond its need. However, we believe inventory trends at Heska overall point to waning demand for their products.

So we posit, Heska is actually facing a crisis of bloated inventory and this is potentially due to the take-or-pay agreements it has with Cuattro LLC. The inventory trend over the past few quarters supports this theory:

Source: SEC filings and our analysis

We also note that accounts receivable spiked materially in 4Q16 – the same period that Heska Imaging put up an outlier revenue performance triggering Wilson’s put. A new use of cash has also shown up on Heska’s balance sheet in recent quarters – “other long-term assets” – and this account is spiking rapidly – from around $1 million in early-2015 to $15 million today. In summary, based on the two charts below and inventory trends, we see clear signs of Heska using its balance sheet to move product – often a forewarning of tepid demand conditions:

Source: Bloomberg and our analysis, figures shown are $ in millions

We also note that Wilson has obvious incentives to maintain Heska’s purchases from Cuattro LLC. We have no way of knowing if the “exclusivity” arrangement between Heska and Cuattro LLC, contingent upon Heska’s minimum purchase obligations, has any real value to Heska shareholders. However, we know it clearly has real value to Wilson who is on the receiving end of the payments.

We therefore wonder – did Wilson shift Heska’s go-to-market strategy in the Heska Imaging side of the business away from upfront capital sales ($50-55k equipment), and towards monthly rental deals (~$800/month), hoping that this shift would allow the company to offload more of its ballooning inventory?

Source: 4Q16 Transcript

Wilson actually spells out the economics of rental deals vs. upfront purchases above. If you assume the average machine is $52,500 (between the 50-55k he quotes as traditional sales level), then the $800/month monthly subscription spread over 6 years works out to cumulative payments over 6 years of $57,600. This implies a cumulative “finance charge” of the $57,600 less $52,500 or $5,100. Spread over 6 years, this roughly works out to an interest expense of only 1.6% per year. Heska has noted in its calls in the past that vets generally borrowed money from banks to finance equipment purchases. We gather that vets are unlikely to be able to borrow at less than the average 10Y US government yield over the past several years.

So essentially – Heska shifted its go-to-market strategy in the Imaging division in 2017 to induce sales by offering dirt cheap financing rates to vets. It waited to do so until after 4Q16, in our view likely recognizing that revenues would be depressed as a result of this shift, putting Wilson’s put in danger of not getting triggered.

If the business was truly strong and there was robust demand for Heska’s Imaging products, we do not believe Heska would have needed to offer such rock bottom financing rates to customers. The inventory picture provided above also suggests that even after changing its go-to-market policy to finance purchases of its equipment, it has done little to drive demand. We think the company owes investors more disclosure color around the terms of its minimum obligation purchase agreements from related parties in light of this disturbing fact pattern.

We note that Heska has been running “rental” style deals on its Blood Diagnostics business for several years (as Wilson points out in the transcript excerpt above). The company could have adopted this sales model years ago for the Heska Imaging business (it already controlled 55% of the business), but instead only adopted this change after Wilson’s put was paid out and after an unusually strong 4Q16 that has never been repeated.

Which takes us to the next leg of what we believe to be outright accounting chicanery at Heska – the operating to capital lease shift.

Blood Diagnostics – Operating to Capital Lease Shift

As a reminder, we estimate that the Imaging division represents around ~20% of total revenues at Heska. On the other hand, we estimate that the Blood Diagnostics business is much larger, representing ~60% of total revenues. The Blood Diagnostics business sold on a “rental” approach for many years as Wilson noted in one of the above excerpts. However, in July 2016, Heska adopted an abrupt change to accounting policies in this division that we believe may have been used to “hide” just how ugly top-line trends were in the business in 2017.

First, we believe it is instructive to take a look at the trajectory of the “Core Companion Animal Health” segment top-line over the past few quarters. Note that the top-line below is the combination of the smaller Imaging division (discussed above) and the much larger Blood Diagnostics division:

Source: SEC Filings

Despite the complete collapse in the Imaging division in 2017, the Blood Diagnostics division hung in very well, allowing Heska to show flattish revenue growth in 3Q17. However, we think this performance was a complete mirage, and we believe it was likely engineered in order to soften the blow of the ugly trends in the Heska Imaging division.

Which takes us forward to late-2017, when the SEC began to question Heska about its lease accounting practices in the Blood Diagnostics business.

First, a very quick primer on leases. We suggest you read this document if you are not familiar with lease accounting. To make a long story short, dating back to 2014, Heska sold its Blood diagnostics equipment on 5-year lease deals. The company historically estimated the useful life of its products at 7 years. To determine whether something is classified as an operating versus capital lease, one of the tests is applied is to divide the lease term by the equipment useful life. If that figure exceeds 75%, the lease can be classified as a “capital lease”. If the figure is below 75%, the lease must be classified as an “operating lease”. We simplify this situation a bit, but this is the crux of the accounting treatment that matters to this story in our view.

Refer to this comment letter for Heska’s discussion with the SEC around its lease accounting and change in terms in the Blood Diagnostics business.

In Heska’s case, with its historical 5 year contract length, its leases were classified as operating leases. However, in July 2016, Heska converted its “standard” product offering from 5 year deals to 6 year deals. The company cited “customer preferences” as the basis for this change, but we scratch our heads a bit as to why vets – who are likely small businesses working on a cash accounting basis – would have any sort of strong preference for a 6 year versus 5 year deal. On the other hand, we can certainly understand why Heska would prefer a 6 year deal

The impact of this contract extension was that Heska was now able to book its new lease deals as capital leases (sales-type) rather than operating leases.

From the primer above, here is an illustrative “earnings” trajectory for a piece of equipment on a “sales-type capital lease”:

Source: Basics of Lease Accounting

We believe (and Heska admits itself in its correspondence letter with the SEC), that Heska’s Blood Diagnostics division (again, ~60% of revenues), essentially pulled off a “1 year term out” in contract terms in order to pull forward revenues into 2017. Of course, as one can plainly see from the illustration above, the consequence of pulling forward revenues through capital lease conversions is that there is a significant fall-off in earnings in years after the initial conversion…

We have noted recent sell side notes are already “previewing” the coming reversal of the operating to capital lease switch:

Source: Benchmark January 29, 2018 note

This note came after the sell side spent time with Heska’s CEO in January 2018. Clearly, the CEO tried to a) foreshadow the revenue headwinds from the operating to capital lease shift, and then b) convince investors that the operating to capital lease shift will be only a modest headwind in 2018.

Furthermore, while Benchmark is telling investors that revenues will see a headwind in 2018, the sell side is modeling meaningful margin expansion (~100bps in ’18) and massive top-line acceleration (from ~+5% in ’17 to +12% in ’18) – these estimates clearly look dubious in light of the aforementioned dynamic.

We simply remind investors that prior to the ~30% fall in Heska Imaging revenues, this was the impact management forecasted:

Source: Bloomberg Transcript HSKA 4Q16 Earnings Call

We wonder what credibility management has left after that apparent whopper from 2016 ahead of the implosion of Heska Imaging.

We think the accounting chicanery and sudden shift to finance-backed sales should cause any reasonable investor major heartburn. Combine that with the bloated inventory situation and we think Heska has serious problems ahead.

Making matters worse, we think Heska’s Board of Directors has been completely asleep at the wheel for the past several years, and we have uncovered details from a legacy proxy filing from the company that point to Heska playing hide the ball with regards to how rigorously the Board of Directors has vetted Wilson’s asset sales to Heska.

Before providing evidence of some of the claims that we lay out above, it is important to address a big picture question that we think highlights the exceptionally suspect circumstances surrounding all of these related party acquisitions.

The question is namely:

What Exactly Did Heska Shareholders “Buy” from Kevin Wilson-entities for $27 Million?

What we are left most perplexed by is what in the world HSKA shareholders actually bought for $27 million when they acquired “Cuattro Veterinary USA, LLC” (sometimes referred to as “Cuattro Vet”) and “Cuattro International”.

First – an important primer. Wilson’s web of related party entities go by many different names (making it hard for investors to audit the money trail between his entities and Heska). However, there are three companies bearing the name Cuattro that warrant investor attention.

Pay close attention to the entity names – this is the part that will get you dizzy.

First, Cuattro LLC. Wilson and his family are 100% owners of Cuattro LLC. Cuattro LLC claims to be a company in the digital radiography space, and Wilson continues to run the company. Readers can think of Cuattro LLC as being the “mothership” of the Wilson related party entities. Wilson still runs Cuattro LLC day-to-day on top of running Heska day-to-day. In fact, this division of time is listed as one of the key risk factors in Heska’s 10-K.

Second, Cuattro Veterinary USA, LLC aka “Cuattro Vet” (now known as Heska Imaging). This is the company that Wilson sold to Heska in 2013 and the company that was subject to the put provision that triggered in early-2017. Based on our review of the press release issued when Heska acquired Cuattro Vet, we believe that this entity served as the “sales and marketing arm” of the “mothership” - Cuattro LLC. Cuattro Vet is now 100% owned by Heska.

Third, Cuattro Veterinary, LLC aka “’Cuattro International” (now part of the Global Imaging segment that includes Heska Imaging). Cuattro International claims to be the international sales and marketing arm of the Cuattro LLC organization. Heska bought this entity in 2015 and it is now 100% owned by Heska.

We note that in the most recently filed Heska 10-K, the company discloses that Cuattro LLC “provides digital radiography solutions” [to Heska] under “exclusive contractual agreements”. However, we note that buried on page 6 of the company’s 10-K is a comment that “ Cuattro LLC typically buys its hardware products and components from third parties”. Therefore, it appears that Cuattro LLC largely functions as either a distributor or re-bundler of hardware sourced from other companies.

So right off the bat, we question what value Heska shareholders are receiving from Heska’s “exclusive arrangement” with Cuattro LLC. Given Kevin Wilson runs both Heska and Cuattro LLC, what prevents him from negotiating on behalf of Heska to directly buy hardware and components from Cuattro’s underlying suppliers rather than running Heska’s purchases indirectly through Cuattro LLC? In 2016 alone, Heska disclosed on page 32 of its proxy that Cuattro LLC charged Heska ~$14.5 million primarily for “digital imaging products for which there is an underlying supply contract with minimum purchase obligations”. We presume that Cuattro LLC is in the business of earning profits, so expect that it likely earned a margin on that $14.5 million of spend – margin that we note 100% flows to Kevin Wilson and his family.

By slotting his personal company Cuattro LLC into transactions in a middle-man role, we wonder if he is already breaching a fiduciary duty to his shareholders. We also note – and show later in this report – that Wilson’s appears to have received $0 stock compensation over the past two proxy reporting years (15/16), again leading us to question whether Wilson’s incentives are structured to maximize his cash earnings out of Cuattro rather than maximize the value of Heska shares.

Given that Cuattro LLC itself appears to function as either a distributor or re-bundler, we also naturally wondered what in the world Heska has been buying from Wilson over these past few years.

As a reminder, Heska acquired “Cuattro Vet” and “Cuattro International” from Wilson over the past few years.

We note that Heska’s disclosures around the assets it acquired from Wilson are sparse and leave much to the imagination. For example, below we provide the Heska description of the “Cuattro Vet” assets:

Source: Press Release

Admittedly, while we find it to be an egregious misuse of shareholder capital, we can partially understand the potential “acqui-hire” logic of the original Cuattro Veterinary USA deal, in which Wilson was actually brought on as COO of Heska in conjunction with Heska buying his company Cuattro Vet. So perhaps we can explain away the Cuattro Vet deal as an “acqui-hire” play for the talent at Cuattro – buy the company in order to buy the talent. This type of transaction is fairly common in the world of hot tech startups.

But we now point readers to a deal that came years later – in November 2015, at a time when Wilson was now installed as CEO of Heska (and, in our view, owed a fiduciary duty to shareholders of Heska to maximize Heska shareholder value).

When Heska announced the acquisition of Cuattro International for $6 million (plus $2.1 million of assumed debt), Heska described Cuattro International in the following way:

Source: Press Release

Yet again, the press release leaves much to the imagination around what Heska actually “got” in exchange for an $8.1 million enterprise value purchase. From the press release above, we were led to believe that Cuattro International had some sort of “large” and “expert” team that was apparently “expanding”. The language above led us to believe that Heska acquired some sort of sales & marketing capabilities in international markets.

You can imagine our surprise when we dug through SEC filings and discovered that Cuattro International’s supposed “strong and established platform” consisted of a whopping $131,475 of total sales & marketing spend in the year it was acquired by Heska –cut in half relative to the prior year suggesting that Cuattro International had a declining, not “expanding team”:

Source: SEC Filings (DEF 14-A statements filed 4/14/16, page B-8)

Based on the financials above, we actually wonder if Cuattro International had even just one single salesperson on the payroll in light of the whopping $131,475 spend on sales & marketing. Worse yet, we note that the company generated a cumulative net income of essentially zero over the past three years. Operating expenses in Cuattro International went from $1.4 million in 2013 to ~$966,000 in 2015 (the year Heska acquired the company), calling into question Wilson’s assertion that Cuattro International represents a “strong and established platform”.

So Heska shareholders footed a bill of $6 million plus $2.1 million in assumed debt for a company that generated zero cumulative profitability over three years and that potentially had no more than 1 employee on the sales & marketing payroll. That $6 million in cash largely flowed to pad the pockets of Kevin Wilson, Heska’s CEO.

So why did the Board of Directors approve this deal? What in the world led the Board of Directors to think that acquiring Cuattro International, a company that generated no cumulative net income over 3 years, for an enterprise value of $8.1 million was a wise decision?

We found some interesting nuggets in the proxy filings that lead us to believe that the Board of Directors at Heska is asleep at the wheel.

Did the Board Properly Vet the Cuattro International Deal?

Heska announced the acquisition of Cuattro International on November 11, 2015. In December 2015, as part of its review of Heska’s proxy filing, the SEC sent a letter to Heska asking it to clarify certain details relating to the Cuattro International deal.

Readers following this story should take note – the SEC’s correspondence history with Heska is troubling as it shows that the SEC is clearly focused on the related party and accounting irregularities at Heska.

In 2015, the SEC asked Heska to provide color on the role that Kevin Wilson had in negotiating the terms of the Cuattro International deal given his ownership stake in the company. In the first draft of its proxy filing for the FY ended 2015, Heska provided no color around the circumstances under which Heska acquired Cuattro International. The SEC took issue with this and forced Heska to provide more color around the deal.

According to the proxy filing, Kevin Wilson first raised the idea of Heska acquiring assets from Mr. Wilson on February 5, 2015 so that Heska could “obtain greater efficiencies or enhance its business”. At that time, Wilson allegedly did not name any specific asset of his that he may want to sell to Heska.

Following this meeting, the proxy claims that the Board of Directors promptly set up an independent committee to vet this proposal, with board member Sharon Larson (fka Sharon Riley) appointed as the head of an independent committee tasked with assessing the merits of such acquisitions.

According to the story provided in the proxy, Wilson first introduced the idea of specifically selling Cuattro International to Heska in April 2015. The proxy then claims that the independent committee then held another meeting in August 2015 at which point tax structuring considerations were discussed and a deal was finalized, with the deal ultimately closing only in November 2015.

There is one glaring red flag in the story that is described in the proxy – specifically, relating to the tax structuring surrounding the sale of Cuattro International.

First, a quick tax primer. Due to the “double taxation” of income earned from C-corps, many small business owners prefer to set up their entities as pass-through entities (i.e. partnerships). Cuattro International was set up as a partnership for the bulk of its history. We know this from page B-19 of HSKA Schedule 14A filed on April 14, 2016. This partnership structure was likely tax optimal for Wilson as the main proprietor of Cuattro International.

We also know that Cuattro International ultimately converted from a partnership to a C-corp. In the proxy, the conversion of Cuattro International from a partnership to a C-corp is described as having happened in recent proximity to an August 19, 2015 meeting that finalized the sale of Cuattro International to Heska.

However, deep in the proxy, also on page B-19 of HSKA Schedule 14A filed on April 14, 2016, we find out that Cuattro International actually converted to a C-Corp many months prior to the August 2015 meeting. In fact, Cuattro International converted to a C-corp on January 17, 2015 – three weeks before the proxy claims Wilson first proposed the general idea of selling assets to Heska.

The conversion of a partnership to a C-corp takes legal leg work and would have no doubt required Wilson to engage the assistance of counsel at least a few weeks prior to the conversion on January 17, 2015.

Furthermore, given the double taxation disadvantages of converting to a C-corp, the most plausible reason that Wilson would have decided to execute on a C-corp conversion at Cuattro International was because he anticipated selling the business. Presumably he would have anticipated this prior to completing the C-corp conversion on January 17, 2015 and prior to when he allegedly proposed the idea of selling assets to Heska to the Board of Directors (February 2015).

As the proxy notes, for the seller, there are certain tax efficiencies associated with restructuring a partnership as a C-corp because the seller avoids paying the capital gains associated with an asset sale by preserving the ability to do a “stock for stock” swap.

In our view, Heska’s proxy is carefully written to give the appearance that Cuattro International only converted to a C-corp after negotiations to sell the company were well underway. Heska’s proxy language points to the C-corp conversion happening in “recent” proximity to August 2015 negotiations between Wilson and the Board of Directors. However, our analysis shows that Wilson potentially already felt very confident about his ability to sell Cuattro International given that he had already converted it to a C-corp before he even allegedly proposed the idea of general asset sales to the Board of Directors.

Why did Heska include language that suggests the tax restructuring of Cuattro International took place around the same time as the negotiation?

Source: Heska 14A from April 2016, Friendly Bear analysis

We wonder whether Heska wanted to provide the SEC and investors with the impression that the Board did a thorough vetting of the Cuattro International deal.

We think Wilson’s related party dealings should give any current or prospective investor in Heska major cause for concern. As we have shown, the circumstances surrounding the sale of Cuattro International are dubious at best, but also point to an interesting pattern of Kevin Wilson appearing to be allergic to Heska stock, preferring cash payouts that are not tied to stock whenever possible. This is not the type of behavior one would expect to see from a CEO who believes in his own company.

Why Does Kevin Wilson Avoid His Stock at All Costs?

Given the staggering amount of money Wilson has made from selling his private companies to Heska, we fully assumed he would be the type of CEO who is lavishly rewarded with a large annual stock grants. How surprised we were.

Source: DEF 14A

According to the most recently filed proxy from 2017, Wilson received zero stock grants in both 2016 and 2015.

For the CEO of a public company to have zero stock based compensation two years in a row is highly irregular in our view. We further note that Heska stock has historically been high flying, with Wilson being credited in the investment community for the strong performance.

We obviously believe the days of the stock’s high flying performance are long over as we now wonder how much of the performance in past years was due to accounting chicanery with revenues being massively pulled forward due to the shift from operating to capital lease accounting.

But a lack of stock compensation is not the only example of Wilson being “allergic” to Heska stock.

We note that he has carefully structured all his deals with Heska to minimize his exposure to Heska stock.

First, in the original Cuattro Vet deal, over half the initial consideration was paid in cash. We find this odd given that Wilson was joining Heska as a very senior executive. One would think he would be excited to be paid in stock in a company where he would be instrumental in future value creation.

Furthermore, the put payment on the Cuattro Vet deal was structured to essentially penalize Heska for attempting to pay him in stock. If Heska opted to pay the put payout in stock, they were required to value the stock at a 90% of fair value (i.e. a 10% discount). In essence, Wilson, who clearly had a role in negotiating this put payout as the lead of the selling consortium, apparently viewed Heska stock less favorably than cash. This is not the vote of confidence you would hope to see from someone in the President/COO role (at that time) at a public company.

Finally, after Wilson was already CEO in November 2015, we note that while the entire payment for Cuattro International was made in stock, Wilson negotiated a collar in which he collared the stock price between ~30 and ~34/share. While this would not be an unusual thing to see from a third party buyer taking stock who is unfamiliar with the underlying assets, we cannot understand why the CEO of a company who presumably knows the value of the company better than anyone would demand a collar on his payout.

Based on his past negotiating tactics, we believe Wilson strongly prefers getting paid in cash over stock in Heska. Given that he continues to run Cuattro LLC day-to-day, this should give any investor in Heska acid reflux. Do his interests rest with Heska? Or with maximizing his cash payouts to Cuattro LLC that he and his family 100% own?

If he doesn’t want to get paid in the stock of the company he himself runs, why would any investor want to invest alongside him in Heska? Perhaps investors would be best served if Mr. Wilson allowed them to participate alongside him in all of his Cuattro LLC dealings.

Conclusion

We believe that Heska is in the midst of a crisis related to its related party dealings. While Heska spun the CFO departure positively by characterizing it as a promotion of the prior controller to CFO, we note that the outgoing CFO had only been in the role for slightly over one year. The language in the press release, in which Wilson disavowed that the departure had anything to do with financial results, business practices, or internal controls, also naturally set our “spidey sense” off.

Heska has had a prolific run over the past few years under Kevin Wilson’s control. However, his opaque and questionable related party entanglements with Heska, combined with his apparent allergy to Heska stock leaves us concerned that there is more going on under the hood and that the CFO departure following an aggressive SEC line of questioning is only the first shoe to drop. The inventory trend in the business is also alarming, and we find it particularly troubling in light of Heska’s “take-or-pay” obligations with Wilson-controlled Cuattro LLC.

Barring an immediate and independent investigation, we view the shares as un-investible.

While all companies are regularly reviewed by the SEC, not all receive comment letters and not all receive comment letters that probe into related party dealings and accounting irregularities. John Gavin, one of the nation’s leading SEC FOIA experts, notes on his website that “while every public company gets reviewed, not every public company gets a comment letter from the SEC when it is reviewed…they are only sent when deemed necessary”. The two recent comment letters Heska has received from the SEC follow a line of questioning that should leave Heska shareholders quite concerned, particularly given the company’s incestuous related party entanglements.

We therefore caution investors to think twice before investing in this animal house. We believe this stock is likely to retrace its run since prior to its accounting changes in 2016. While we remain incredibly cautious on this stock pending an internal investigation, we view fair value as closer to $30/sh representing ~50% downside.