Barnes & Noble, Inc Q3 2015 Earnings Report

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)

Q3 2015 Results:

  • Barnes & Noble today reported earnings results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2015.
  • Retail Core Comp sales up 1.7%.
  • Consolidated revenues of $1.96Bil vs. $2Bil in 3Q14.

  • Consolidated EBITDA up 14% to $197MM.
  • Consolidated net earnings were $72MM, or $0.93 per share vs. $63MM or $0.86 per share in 3Q14.

Segment Results:

  • Retail generated revenue of $1.4Bil and EBITDA of $199MM.
  • College segment generated revenue of $521MM and EBITDA of $28MM.
  • NOOK segment generated revenue of $78MM and EBITDA of $29MM.

Outlook:

  • For FY15, the Company continues to expect Retail comparable bookstore sales to decline in the low-single digits.
  • Retail Core comparable bookstore sales are expected to be approximately flat.
  • Also expects full fiscal year EBITDA losses in the NOOK segment to decline versus the prior year.