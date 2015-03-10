Barnes & Noble, Inc Q3 2015 Earnings Report

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)
Q3 2015 Results:
- Barnes & Noble today reported earnings results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2015.
- Retail Core Comp sales up 1.7%.
- Consolidated revenues of $1.96Bil vs. $2Bil in 3Q14.
- Consolidated EBITDA up 14% to $197MM.
- Consolidated net earnings were $72MM, or $0.93 per share vs. $63MM or $0.86 per share in 3Q14.
Segment Results:
- Retail generated revenue of $1.4Bil and EBITDA of $199MM.
- College segment generated revenue of $521MM and EBITDA of $28MM.
- NOOK segment generated revenue of $78MM and EBITDA of $29MM.
Outlook:
- For FY15, the Company continues to expect Retail comparable bookstore sales to decline in the low-single digits.
- Retail Core comparable bookstore sales are expected to be approximately flat.
- Also expects full fiscal year EBITDA losses in the NOOK segment to decline versus the prior year.