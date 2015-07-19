Domestic Fund Flows Strongly Negative? What Are They Selling?

From time to time it has always been a good exercise for me to go over to the Investment Company Institute's website and look at their mutual fund inflows/outflows data. Before the 2008 collapse one could see a steady trend in outflows from domestic mutual funds for several months, so I consider it a leading indicator of supply and demand in the equity market. Below is a chart of inflows and outflows from funds from January 2013 to present. Please note the July data only accounts for half of the month.

Note the red bar, which is domestic money flows. Typically, domestic inflows have been less than world inflows, but note the sudden change in 2014 and 2015, when suddenly domestic funds are being redeemed at an average rate of around $10 billion/month.

To make the data less choppy and cluttered, here is the same domestic fund flow data smoothed using a 3 month moving average.

Between these two charts, one can infer that a market dynamic changed during Q2 2014, but how can a market continually make new highs if fund flows are negative? Somebody is selling, or else these numbers would be much different. Let's dig deeper.

Going to one of the ancient tools of market technicians, the Advance-Decline Line, should provide some insight. As a very brief reminder, the Advance-Decline Line is simply an index in which one takes the number of stocks which experienced price gains and subtracts the ones which experienced price declines. The resulting positive or negative number is added onto the previous days value, creating a cumulative indicator. When the indicator is rising, more stocks are advancing than declining, providing a tailwind for stocks. Vis versa when the indicator is declining. Technicians often use this for long term market timing purposes, however it's varying lead time brings into question its viability for this purpose. The indicator, however, can be very useful when it comes to determining asset allocations.

Usually, when using this indicator, people are referring to the NYSE Advance-Decline Line. Here is the indicator below.

A simple glance and you know it's been moving higher over the past three years, meaning more stocks on the NYSE have been going up than down on a day-to-day basis. That's a sign of good health for the market. Let's keep digging and bring up the little-used NASDAQ Advance-Decline Line. See below.

There's our answer. Mutual fund flows went negative in Q2 of 2015 and the NASDAQ Advance-Decline line peaked during the same time. The selling is taking place on the NASDAQ.

What does it mean though, the discrepancy between the two indicators? To answer that one needs to look at the composition of both the NYSE Composite and the NASDAQ Composite. Specifically, the market caps of the constituents. While we understand that the top weighted stocks in both indexes will be mega-caps, if we go down to, say, the 75th constituent in each index, we'll be able to see the difference. In the NYSE Composite, #75 is U.S. Bancorp. #77 is American Express and #79 is Morgan Stanley. Each of these companies have a market cap of around $80 billion and are well-known names. #75 in the NASDAQ Composite is Liberty Global PLC, with a market cap of just under $48 billion. Go out to NASDAQ Composite constituents past #500, and you're dealing almost exclusively with micro caps and small caps which may not even meet the requirements to be listed on the NYSE.

That's where the selling is taking place (NASDAQ small and micro-caps), because if it were not, then the NASDAQ would not be registering new all time highs (thanks to the market cap weighting methodology). Implications for you? Don't buy what others are selling, such as many small and micro cap stocks. As discovered above, they are bearing the brunt of the selling in the market and, not to mention, they are still quite overvalued compared to their mid and large cap counterparts. It's six years into a bull market and, based on the evidence, large cap, quality stocks will be the best place to find returns in the months ahead.