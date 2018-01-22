Surge Holdings: A Developing Blockchain Story That's Already Very Profitable

In an era where people are actually mortgaging their homes to recklessly chase after the Wild West riches of the Bitcoin and Blockchain craze, I've discovered a developing story that virtually no one is following, but most certainly should.

About 15 months ago, I stumbled upon KSIX Media Holdings, Inc., now known as Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG), a once struggling digital advertising business that had just announced an LOI to acquire one of its own customers, True Wireless, LLC, an Oklahoma based telecommunications carrier that provides discounted and subsidized wireless service to low income consumers through the FCC's Lifeline Program in Texas, Rhode Island, Maryland, Oklahoma and Arkansas, a program that now includes Broadband.

It wasn't the nature of True Wireless' business that caught my eye, but the very impressive profit to revenue ratio associated with the business. It was disclosed that True Wireless posted nearly $9 million in revenue during the prior 9 months while generating net income of $2.4 million.

In early 2017 when it was realized that the consummation of the merger wasn't proceeding as quickly as investors had anticipated, coupled with the 10-K not being filed, fear and doubt took over and the stock fell 90%. I blew out of the stock on the way down, a small position that I had bought much higher as the company went silent for several months. This deafening silence made me think that True Wireless might be walking away from the deal, but little did I know that both parties were working around the clock in restructuring the deal on even more favorable terms for shareholders.

In May of this year, an 8-K revealed a revised agreement that pushed out the closing of the merger by 120 days, but at least investors knew that the merger was still on. Later in July, another 8-K was filed that more specifically spelled out the terms of the merger, revealing that upfront cash to True Wireless was reduced and that the former CEO would end up retiring a great deal of his shares to the treasury. With True Wireless' Brian Cox taking the CEO reigns, the first objective he noted was to increase the monthly revenue stream to $2 million a month and integrate the existing synergies.

On July 24th, Cox stated the following, which really caught my attention and opened my eyes to the fact that True Wireless was involved in much more than just being a wireless service provider.

I think the telecom sector will be one of the fastest growth sectors due to mobile wallets, blockchain technology and digital crypto-currency. This will create more dependence on our smartphones and connectivity. Look at the ICOs and what is going on around the world. I have already hired a lead programmer to help develop our digital stratagem worldwide.

Cox also promised to catch the company up on its filings and keep them current, noting, "I believe you conduct yourself today, how you would like to be tomorrow, which is why KSIX will operate as if it were a blue chip company starting now."

Just last month, KSIX filed its 10-K for 2016, posting $3.3 million in revenue and a loss of .10 cents per share, True Wireless operations not included. While the utter incompetence of prior ownership makes you cringe when reading the annual report due to ridiculous toxic financing activities in the past, new ownership arrived on the scene, filing an 8-K, which reveals they've eliminated two lawsuits brought on by toxic financiers, settling with cash payoffs and the taking back of 1.8 million shares of stock, not to mention the releasing of 18.7 million shares that were in reserve for conversion. Knowing that even with the filing of the 10-K the company was still delinquent in the filing of 10Q's for Q1, Q2 and Q3 for 2017, new ownership PR'd that the 10Q's would be forthcoming and they also filed for a name change to Surge Holdings, Inc. to better reflect their vision of what's to come. Within 3 weeks, all deliquent 10Q's were filed, here, here and here and obviously, none of them reflect True Wireless' financials, forthcoming initially in Q1 of 2018.

While all this was really good news, I didn't realize that the company had been posting updates on its website that I totally missed until recently. My own internal question about the future growth of the True Wireless side of the business had been answered. I already knew that TW was doing over $1.2 million a month in revenue in just 4 small states and 1 big one, but now I read a September 30th update on the website that tells me they're rolling out their services to 30 additional states, including California, a state that's the size of TW's 5 states combined. There's been no forecast of what this actually means financially, but True Wireless' number of states served just increased by 7X, from 5 to 35.

What To Expect

1) More financial disclosures to be made about the current state of True Wireless and its prospects going forward since it's a foregone conclusion that it will be (at least temporarily) the financial backbone of all company endeavors.

2) More discussion about the addition of 30 new states and discussion about revenue and profit capabilities versus what's already been established in True Wireless' current 5-state customer base.

3) More information about Surge's Blockchain SaaS payments platform, Cryptocurrency Mining, Bitcoin App and their yet TBA surgecrypto.comsite that I discovered while browsing the net that looks to be loaded with much more than I expected from their ventures into the crypto space.

4) More talk about Surge Coin integration into specialty markets and convenience stores, a coin that is already trading on at least one exchange.

5) More discussion surrounding this morning's disclosure of their surgemining.com site and the 34 L3+ Miners that were installed over the weekend, already earning money, most likely pertaining to Litecoin per recent company news. The company previously stated they hope to have 100 Miners in place by the end of Q1.

6) More discussion about the licensing of the company's Blockchain software to Municipalities, Telecommunication Carriers (already a big headstart there being in the business) and Utilities.

Conclusion:

The filing of the delinquent 10-K and 10Q's was a great first step and doesn't reflect operations of True Wireless or any of the company's recent ventures they've been working on for several months. The new CEO just stated there will be many new announcements going forward and I think we'll get a forecast as to what True Wireless will bring to the table in 2018 along with the company's numerous Blockchain endeavors.



What's really attractive here is that you now have a financially stable company that just expanded its territorial reach by 7X, currently generating $3 million in net income annually in just 5 states with an annual revenue run rate of $14.4 million as of September 20th, now expanding to 35 states with new telecom products (the Bitcoinsmartphone.com app included) being rolled out. You also have the legacy KSIX subsidiaries expecting to reach break-even by Q2 of 2018 and no longer having to rely on insane toxic debt deals for funding thanks to the arrival of True Wireless and Brian Cox.

Top talent has been brought in to execute in the company's rollout of their Bitcoin App, Cryptocurrency Mining and Blockchain SaaS payments platform. A slew of additions to the Board of Directors points to leadership that's politically well-connected.

With 80 million outstanding shares, past toxic debt being eliminated, a Blockchain Technology platform being rolled out along with new telecom products accompanied by a very profitable True Wireless, the stock has a lot of room to run if it's learned that the revenue and income rates can replicate themselves in these 30 new states. If these additions can achieve the same results seen in the current 5-state customer base, SURG will be trading well under 1X sales, so that would make it a huge bargain, even without the Blockchain Technology rollout.