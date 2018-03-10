Staying Aggressive In A Raging Bull Market

Those who were crushed on the "sell on the Gary Cohn" news got exactly what bulls are looking for: "dumb money annihilation." More than just interest rates at the long end are rising but so remains US energy production and a revolution in transportation infrastructure (going all electric.)

Short term rates still remain at record lows with tremendous carry for the Banks as an economic recovery suddenly is being priced in.

Expect your winners to do even better while your losers go bankrupt.

Think small and that which has either been commoditized already (the internal combustion engine for example) and look for business models that aim to drive top line growth above all else (Amazon, Tesla).

Avoid businesses that have nothing but falling sales and no knew products to off (Harley Davidson, select utilities.) This is an "eat or be eaten" environment with Qualcomm, Broadcomm and Intel being a textbook example.