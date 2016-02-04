Why Pfizer Ditching Their Mid-Stage Alzheimer Drug Study Actually Matters

Antagonist drugs have not improved outcomes for later stage alzheimers patients in recent clinical studies run by research organizations. This news is discounting the probability that a new class of antagonist drugs reaches the market or will have success compared to existing drugs and treatment options, especially for late stage patients, who by the time the drugs become available will be farther along into the progression of the neurological disease.

Last week Pfizer opted to pull the plug on their newest antagonist, PF-05212377, which targets the serotonin 6 receptor. Not only did this decision crush the level of capitalization in Axovant Sciences, it killed the hype for a near term blockbuster. Axovant is a company that bought a Glaxo antagonist for $50M after it failed several mid-stage clinical trials in the past.

This shock to the market killed hope that these Antagonist drugs were different and performed better than the existing treatments for alzheimers. Without any hype left, billions have fled the companies that are in hot pursuit of a blockbuster (AXON, VTVT, ABBV, LLY, BAX, Lundbeck/Otsuka).

Still some analysts are saying every antagonist drug, and study design are different,

"Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum defended Axovant in an email sent to investor clients, based on his conversation with Axovant. According to Schoenebaum, Axovant believes RVT-101 is more potent against the 5HT6 receptor compared to the Pfizer drug. The ongoing RVT-101 phase III study is also enrolling a less advanced Alzheimer patient population and is treating patients for a longer period of time compared to the Pfizer study"

Essentially Mark is saying that Pfizer set up their study incorrectly for statistical significance, which would have helped lead to FDA approval.

The hype around Pfizer's drug candidates made international news and gave hope to millions. Sadly, Pfizer's ambition for the drug led to it's failure to meet these high expectations. Instead they reported results that were not much better than the market standard that they set many years ago.

In axing the development, Pfizer clearly did not think that their JnJ collabed drug would get FDA approved after multiple mid-stage failures to meet primary end points. To me, Pfizer's choice makes sense because on top of the extra cost of returning to the clinic, Pfizer would have been competing with themselves anyway as they already have Aricept FDA approved.

So Who Will Dominate This $20B Annum Market Over the Next 5-10 Years?

Most people would tell you, "I don't really know" or "I'm not 100% sure", but us seeking alpha bloggers kind of just tell it how it is and will be.

PRTA & BIIB: My best bet (or bets) is that Pfizer will continue to dominate this indication with a few more companies joining their efforts. I expect the new companies to penetrate the market with similar small molecule antagonists that produce the same lack luster results. Not much will change for late stage patients until someone produces a breakthrough that passes proper efficacy procedures without adverse effects.

Prothena and Biogen are both developing an alpha-synuclein reducing drug for parkinson's disease. After initiating phase 1 clinical trials, Prothena is on track to announce that they are advancing an alzheimers antibody drug to a seperate clinical trial.

PRAN: This is a research institution backed micro-cap that ranks as a long spec. This stock has a better chance to take you to the promised land and is seriously a way better bang for the buck (1x Cash/Eqiv) than AXON, even after they built out their pipeline last Qtr, and took a huge valuation discount this Qtr. Prana biotech owns early stage preclinical compounds and an orphan drug for huntingtons disease and alzheimers that is in phase 2 and 3 trials. The best part of owning the stock right now is that it has a low cash burn rate due to contributions from government organizations and research institutions (low risk, high reward).

Catalyst: Partial Clinical Hold could be Lifted by FDA in 1H 2016

