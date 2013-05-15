This post was originally written on December 3, 2012 at http://www.optiontiger.com/priceline-trade-bear-call-spread/

Markets are marching upwards in the hope of a fiscal cliff resolution. Priceline (PCLN) has moved up nicely from a level of 550 to 673 in the past month. That's a 25% move. The stock is currently above the upper Bollinger band of 2 Standard deviations, and has resistance points till 695, so I'm expecting a pullback (see Figure below). Here is a Priceline trade (Bear Call) that I'm putting on right now.

The trade -

- PCLN Bear Call Spread in January 2013 series

- Trade Rationale: PCLN crossed upper Bollinger band (2 Standard Devs)

- Short at 725 (Delta 0.23), and Long at 740

- Spread 15 wide, 10 contracts

- Credit $2.7/share , Total $2700

- Days to expiry = 46

- Margin required = $12,200

- Return possible = 2700/12200 = 22%, annualized return = 175% approximately

- Adjustment point is if PCLN hits 700

Status: Executed for a credit of $2.7/share (see figure below)

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.