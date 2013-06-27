This post was originally written on June 26, 2013 at http://www.optiontiger.com/free-webinar-on-iron-condors/

The Iron Condor is one of the most popular strategies in Options trading, and for good reason. The Iron Condor has several attractive features.

But how well do you understand the Iron condor ? Join us on this Free webinar on Friday at 1030 am.

We'll discuss the good, bad and ugly of Iron Condors.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.