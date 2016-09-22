Federal Reserve Meeting

Interest rates were announced unchanged yesterday by the Federal Reserve for the sixth straight meeting. With only a 24% prediction of an increase by CME's Fed Watch tool, most investors (including myself) were not very concerned ahead of the event. It was also announced that it plans on waiting for more evidence of progress towards its goal before making a move forward, but still projected that there be an increase by year end.

What Happened?

During the meeting, Janet Yellen made some very interesting statements. She spoke saying "The Committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened but decided, for the time being, to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward its objectives". Also saying that she would primarily expect to see a rate high this year if labor gains and no new risks present themselves. The current 180k job pace is very solid, but not sustainable in long run. Overall, she stated that she is pleased with how the U.S. economy is doing.

She also spoke about the soundness of banking systems, and how they have improved substantially. In regards to the recent events at Wells Fargo, she said that they have high expectations for banking organizations and would want to see robust procedures that ensure all employees are acting in an appropriate, ethical and legal matter. Also, that incentives put in place are appropriate and do not foster or encourage this behavior. This will be a focus of their supervision.

What Next?

I believe the Fed will leave rates unchanged until December. That being said, I believe that we will have a rally on our hands until later this year.