Amazon Vs Walmart Who Will Win.

Hello everyone, this is my first article so let me tell you about myself. I am a business owner in the tech industry selling on various platforms including Amazon and Ebay. Having been a part of Amazon for many years I would like to discus the latest developments in the e-commerce world.

Amazon is one of the most complex businesses out there. It's size and complexity is mind blowing. The algorithm that runs their site must have taking years to write.

Amazon has three key models of business. One is they are an online retailer selling brand products scotch tape, cheerios, and thousands of brand name products that American's use each and every day. In this model they are no different then all those big box stores target, Costco, Shoprite etc.. Model number 2 is they are a marketplace owner, just a virtual space where buyers and sellers can meet to conclude a deal. Over here Amazon competes with the likes of eBay, jet.com, almost like a stubhub.com for sports tickets. In this model Amazon revenues are called Amazon referral fees apply named after the 15% fee they charge the sellers to sell on there website. These two businesses are an awkward and almost untenable match. Amazon.com the retailer competes with Amazon sellers on thousands of products making them match their prices driving down margins and driving sellers off Amazon.

The third business model is the fulfillment business. Amazon has 14 fulfillment centers across the country that store, handle and ship packages to consumers. You can sell apple ipad's on Amazon or even on your own website and Amazon will take care of the warehousing, filling orders, shipping and even customer service for you. For whoever has visited these warehouses this are mind blowing operations.(check out this post www.wired.com/2014/06/inside-amazon-warehouse/)

Okay These are the basic bread and butter of what we call the Amazon ecosystem. They have multitude of other business ventures including AWS and the failed Fire phone, Amazon prime, movie streaming on and on, but this is the basic business structure.

WALMART is a brick and mortar store first and foremost. According to Walmart is had a reported sales in store worldwide of 482bn opposing it's online store it had 12bn in sales. And now it's seems like they joining the e-commerce world starting up their beta program code name" Tahoe" for free shipping in three days or less for 50 dollars a year. For the average American there is no more fun than traveling across this great country and having the comfort of seeing a familiar place WALMART. With 4500 stores in America alone they cover the USA pretty well. I can not give the credit to who it belongs but I read once that 90% of America lives within 15 minutes of a Walmart now that is coverage! If only there were that many cell phone towers I would always have great service.

Now for the fun part lets break down Amazon vs Walmart.

There are over 232 million products on Amazon, yes that's correct in the U.S.A you can buy 232 million products on Amazon (source Export x .Com). Walmart .com is joke compared to Amazon in the pure numbers game, it does not come close to the variety of items sold on Amazon. If you are looking for something besides for the basics don't bother with Walmart.com.

I was looking for a drone or a quadcopter a little while ago I searched on Amazon and low and behold there are hundreds to choose from. 20 pages of results to delve into, good luck. Go to Walmart .com and........ 6 pages of results show up and the last three are books about drones! To be honest I wasn't looking to fly my drone on to the south lawn of the Whitehouse, I was just looking for some fun so Walmart did the trick for me but in terms of seeing all different of types of drones Amazon is the Place to go.

Another great thing about Amazon is its seller ranking, meaning you can find out easily what thousand's of people are choosing to buy. For example you are looking for a instant coffee machine, where to start? Hop on over to Amazon and you can find the number one seller in each category. For this example the answer is the keurig k45 model is the best seller. Not only that but you can find out that, out of all kitchen and dining category the 21st most sold item is this keurig machine.(by the way its a great machine) wow that is great information not found easily on the web. Walmart has a system like this they write something like "Best seller" which is just vague and ambiguous. Best seller of what exactly?

What I find the most amazing part of Amazon is its customer reviews you can find info on basically any product on this planet, people that have used it their experience with the products. I know all stores have this system of customer reviews but they don't match Amazon's ecosystems of reviews.

Okay now the million dollar question is pricing. Walmart is know for its cheap prices. I read a study from Usa Today claiming that Walmart vs Target they found that on average Walmart is 3.8% cheaper.(this did come with an disclosure that if you use the red card you save 5% on all purchases so that effectively evened or gave the advantage to Walmart). It pressures it's suppliers for the cheapest prices passing those onto the customers. To me that's no real advantage for Walmart it will just drive Amazon prices lower lowering profit margins to hopefully for the consumer, record lows. In the industry I work in; tech if you are looking for let's say an apple products you can find any product between 50 to 75 dollars cheaper on Amazon available through a third party seller. Amazon has something build in, such fierce competition between sellers driving down the prices. Walmart only has itself though they do have some third party sellers that sell things that Walmart does not.

One more point about this comparison between Amazon and Walmart is customer service and shopping experience. Walmart has one of the worst rating for customer satisfaction in the country. The ACSI who benchmarks these things gave Walmart a 68 out of a 100 in its 2014 score.(theacsi.org/index.php)

For a summary I would like to conclude that Walmart has a lot and I mean a lot of catching up to do to make a meaningful dent in Amazon's space the E-commerce world.

As I see it right now I still long on Amazon, Walmart and Jet.com not withstanding. In my next article I will break down Amazon even more explaining in depth where there growth is heading.