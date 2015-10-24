The New Face Of Herman Miller

My 2018 base case target for Herman Miller is $43.7 (19.0x FCF per share multiple in 2018). This represents a 42% upside from its price of $30.75 as at October 8th 2015. Key investment highlights include Herman Miller's solid operation through innovation, creating valuable platform through 'smart' acquisitions, effective management and restructuring on point of sales, economic tailwind in the office furniture market in the next 2-3 years.

Business overview

Herman Miller manufactures, researches, designs and distributes office interior products and design solutions. The company operates in four divisions; North American furniture, European and Latin America furniture, specialty division for high-craft furniture products, consumer division for modern design furnishing and accessories.

Setting the stage

Office furniture market is a highly competitive market with many competitors offering largely similar products. As such, only a handful of ways to differentiate from the competition exists; offering an 'iconic' product, strong distribution channels and offering bundled design solutions.

Thesis points

Solid operation through innovation (in a boring industry…so far): Herman Miller has consistently returned, on a normalized basis, c.8% EBIT margin and ROIC of c.15% which tops the industry. The key aspect to note about Herman Miller's journey so far is its research and design (R&D) expenses. The recent office interior trend of higher collaboration space in conjunction with technology, Herman Miller is at the forefront of innovative offices with its 'Living Offices Design Solution'. Herman Miller annually spends c.3% of its revenue on R&D, a figure that is unmatched to its peer group of c.1%. Herman Miller has been in the forefront of innovative design and technology embedded in its products and been the winner of architect's hearts over any other brand.

The company's iconic Aeron chair is displayed in New York's Modern Museum of Arts, and still to this day creates large demands. Despite the efforts, the market is valuing Herman Miller at a considerably lower than its industry peers (please refer to appendix figures). Over the course of business so far, I believe that Herman Miller has accumulated innovative power and culture to face the changing industry.

Creating valuable platform through 'smart' acquisitions: Traditional office furniture market is at an inflection point. Industry players have shown stagnant organic growth, and are looking for ways to grow by acquisition. Herman Miller announced its new strategic initiative that is moving away from product centric business to providing design solutions. While other competitors were adding on new businesses such as hearth stove and fireplace companies, Herman Miller went on to acquire companies that can be accretive in providing a 'total office design solution'. In 2012, the company acquired Maharam, a textile company for office wall papers and curtains. In 2014, it acquired Design Within Reach (DWR) which offers residential and commercial space design solutions as well as accessories. These smart acquisitions is transforming Herman Miller into a valuable platform and the results show in figures. While achieving 7.6% CAGR on operating profits from 2011 to 2015, the impact of these acquisitions on top-line grew from $5mm in 2012 to $169mm in 2015. This smart strategic move by the management I believe is a sensible transformation that the market currently underestimates.

Effective management and restructuring on point of sales: While other competitors are facing risks of consolidation of dealers thereby losing pricing power, Herman Miller has an extremely diversified distribution chain. Although 74% of its revenue is driven from owned or independent dealers, no single dealer accounts for more than 5% of the company's total revenue. With the recent strategic transformation, Herman Miller acted quickly to provide a new training to its existing dealers through 'boot camps' over the weekends. These trainings entailed how to approach customers with 'design solutions' rather than 'furniture' and has received highly positive feedback from the attendees. The company is also transforming its DWR showrooms by reducing the number of showrooms but increasing square feet by opening large showrooms. This transformation is to attract and show a complete 'design' of an office space that Herman Miller can offer to customers. Herman Miller's careful monitoring of distribution channels has shown in lost revenue through divestitures of dealers figure reducing from $53mm in 2012 to $12mm in 2015.

Economic tailwind in office furniture market in the next 2-3 years: The American Institute of Architects forecasts the growth of commercial construction at 11.8% for 2015 and 10.4% for 2016. The growth of office is forecasted at 12.9% in 2015 and 12.0% at 2016. The Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer's Association (BIFMA) forecasts the office furniture orders to grow at 5.3% in 2015 and 8.2% in 2016. I believe that the constructions sector and orders growth will align with Herman Miller's new strategic movement to remain its position as a market leader.

Key risks

Herman Miller's strategic initiative missing the mark of the new industry trend.

· Herman Miller's management has acknowledged the homogeneous nature of the product offerings from the start and recent movement towards solutions offering is receiving positive feedbacks in the market

Consolidation of dealers and therefore, losing pricing power.

· No single dealer of Herman Miller's account for more than 5% of the company's net sales and despite the consolidating nature of the dealers, Herman Miller so far was able to benefit from higher pricing (2015: $13.7mm, 2014: $10.5mm) and I believe that this trend will continue

Slowdown of organic growth in the customer segment.

· Herman Miller's direct source of customers included the U.S. federal government. The volume to the government has been consistently decreasing due to its tight budget, however, with the addition of DWR and its transformation of retail studios and e-commerce, I believe there is enough room to attract previously untapped customer base.

Valuation

I value Herman Miller on its 2018 FCF. The reason is that as office furniture industry matures, there aren't many ways to grow apart from through acquisitions, hence a company's ability to generate cash will be a more relevant metric in the future. A composite of the company's direct competitors currently trade at c.23.0x FCF. As a base case I used 19.0x FCF multiple for conservatism as this multiple closely aligns to that of the lowest trading multiple of the office furniture market players.

Secondary valuation for sanity check, I use normalized EBITDA less capex multiple. Trailing multiples for the direct competitors roughly trade at 15.3x. Similar to my approach for FCF multiple, I use the lowest multiple from the universe of Steelcase at 13.5x. Top line growth assumptions are mainly driven by the successful implementation of Herman Miller's new strategy with no-growth assumption on consumer segment.