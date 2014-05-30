Bank M&A 2014 Deal Tracker

SNL Financial Report

Year-to-date through May 15, 95 deals were announced in the banking sector with a cumulative deal value of $4.3 billion and a median price to tangible book of 142.30%. Over the same period of 2013, the M&A market saw 74 deal announcements with an aggregate deal value of $2.4 billion and a median price to tangible book of 116.86%.

The first quarter closed with 57 bank deal announcements, compared to 50 deals in the first quarter of 2013. The aggregate deal value rose to $2.6 billion in the first quarter, compared to $1.8 billion over the same period of 2013. The median price to book value logged in the first quarter stood at 133.26%, and it was 142.63% in the second quarter so far.

There were 231 deals announced in 2013, up from 223 deals in 2012. The value of deals in 2013 totaled $14.2 billion, up from $12.8 billion in 2012. The improvement in pricing was substantial. Last year's median price-to-tangible book ratio of 124.71% stood in contrast to 115.08% in 2012.

The full SNL Financial report and analysis here:

http://www.snl.com/InteractiveX/Article.aspx?cdid=A-26653744-12330

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.