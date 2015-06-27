Top Paid CFOs In The US Banking Industry, 2014

SNL Exclusive Report

by Rabia Arif



Steven Nell from Tulsa, Okla.-based BOK Financial Corp. joined Bank of America Corp.'s Bruce Thompson, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Marianne Lake and Citigroup Inc.'s John Gerspach in the list of highly paid CFOs for fiscal 2014, in the U.S. bank and thrift industry.

Nell's total compensation of approximately $8.2 million in 2014 was almost 6.6x his pay in 2013, which was around $1.3 million. According to the company's definitive proxy materials filed March 18, "By basing the executive incentive plan on peer bank comparison, the company avoids penalizing executives for general industry and economic downturns and encourages executives to produce the best possible results in good and bad economic times."

BOK Financial approved a long-term incentive plan - titled the True-Up Plan - in 2011, in efforts to address the "inequity" reflected in the officers' compensation, by restoring the company's named executives' compensation to levels comparable to that at the peer banks based on the comparative EPS performance from 2006 through 2013. Pursuant to the plan, the Tulsa, Okla.-based company paid a total of $56.1 million to its named executives during 2014, as the company's EPS growth ranked in the top 95% of the peer banks for purposes of calculating the aforementioned payments, according to the company filing.

Nell received about $4.5 million in cash under the plan, included in the nonequity incentive plan compensation along with a $66,000 annual incentive bonus, and $2.7 million in stocks, included in the $3.2 million in stock awards. Total payments made under the plan accounted for approximately 94% of the officer's total compensation for 2014. The company terminated the 2011 plan after the payments were calculated internally and audited by an independent third party in April 2014, the filing added.

BofA's Thompson takes the top spot among the highest paid CFOs of U.S. banks and thrifts with a total compensation of almost $11.6 million, an increase of 0.67% since 2013. Based on his performance for 2014, Thompson received a bonus of close to $4 million. The total compensation also includes stock awards of $6.7 million granted in 2014.

JPMorgan's Lake came second on the list of top paid CFOs with total compensation of $9.2 million, an increase of 11.2% over her compensation of $8.3 million for 2013. The total compensation includes a bonus of $3.7 million and approximately $4.7 million in restricted stock units.

Citigroup's Gerspach, CFO since 2009, earned a total compensation of approximately $8.0 million during 2014, a decrease of roughly 14% as compared to the total compensation for 2013, which comprised $2.8 million in bonus pay and approximately $4.2 million in performance share units and stock awards.

Stephen Crawford from McLean, Va.-based Capital One Financial Corp. ranked second among the highest paid CFOs for U.S. banks and thrifts with assets between $10 billion and $500 billion. Crawford's total compensation for 2013 of $12.5 million ranked him No. 1 among the top paid CFOs in the U.S. bank and thrift industry during the year 2013. For 2014, he ranked No. 5.

Crawford has served as Capital One's CFO since February 2013. His total compensation of about $8.0 million for 2014 was nearly 36% lower than his total compensation for 2013. The executive received $6 million in stock and option awards during 2014. According to preliminary proxy materials filed Feb. 27, the stock and option awards include stock options, performance shares, stock-settled restricted stock units and cash-settled restricted stock units granted in January 2014 for 2013 performance.

Michael Bell, CFO of Boston-based State Street Corp. since August 2013, received total compensation of almost $7.9 million for 2014. Bell's total compensation includes almost $5 million in deferred share awards and restricted stock units, and $1.5 million in nonequity incentive plan compensation, according to the company filing.

CFOs for banks with assets between $1 billion to $10 billion, David Spencer, High Point, N.C.-based BNC Bancorp's CFO, is at the top of the list with a total compensation of $3.1 million that includes $2.3 million in stock awards and $326,380 cash in performance units, under the long-term incentive plan approved by shareholders on May 21, 2013. The list also includes John Pollok, CFO of Columbia, S.C.-based South State Corp., with a total compensation of approximately $1.7 million, and Lee Gibson III, from Tyler, Texas-based Southside Bancshares Inc., with a total compensation of $1.5 million for 2014.

Kirk Emerich, CFO of West Bend, Wis.-based Westbury Bancorp Inc.; New Albany, Ind.-based Community Bank Shares of Indiana Inc.'s CFO Paul Chrisco; and Matthew Mullet, CFO of Mountlake Terrace, Wash.-based FS Bancorp Inc. are among the top paid CFOs of U.S. banks and thrifts with assets under $1 billion, with total compensation of $732,191, $690,200 and $658,909 respectively, for 2014.

The median CFO compensation for the year 2014 showed an increase of approximately 14% at $356,292 as compared to 2013. According to SNL analysis, the executive position has seen a steady growth in its median total compensations since 2010.