Schmitt Industries' Advanced SoT Monitors Enable IoT Applications Re Tank Monitoring [SoT==>IoT]

With high net current asset value per share, major written-down 40,000 SF headquarters in Portland, Oregon, and significant Federal NOL/CFs, Schmitt should benefit from U.S. pick-up in domestic manufacturing.

Schmitt is now viewed as primarily a manufacturer of machine tools and trades at relatively low price/sales ratio instead of the lofty valuations accorded to IoT sensor manufacturers.

Three business units each have advanced sensors that create enhanced control, measurement, and performance of industrial and commercial products.

Couldn't See the Forest for the Trees

When I first viewed Schmitt Industries (SMIT), I wondered how a company providing balancing and dressing products for grinding machines, laser measurement for factory automation, and fill-level monitoring for propane tanks could possibly be interrelated. Now, I think, I know.

The technology of signals and sensors is the commonality. Here are what now appear to be related technologies, brilliantly combined in a tiny U.S. manufacturing company:

Patently Undervalued

Schmitt was incorporated as an Oregon company in 1996 and has a deep reach into its related markets. Supporting its products are key patents:

SoT==>IoT

An aside: While reviewing some information about the Xact ultrasonic system and its GlobalStar satellite provider, I was impressed by the need for satellite signals to power the IoT. Just for fun I searched Google [under 'satellite of things'] for what I thought must be a new idea, a new acronym. Here are the results I found:

Schmitt's satellite-based system is based on capturing the return flight of an ultrasonic ping signal to calculate the time of flight of the ping echo inside the tank---thereby measuring the fill level. It is then sent up to the GlobalStar satellite and then sent down to a GloabalStar earth station---which is then transmitted by secure ground comm to Schmitt which then automatically delivers the current fill-level to the customer. Competing wi-fi systems are good locally but neither have the world reach of Schmitt's patented system nor the accuracy. The market for the Xact system has hardly been scratched...indeed, barely nicked:

From a 2008 news release by Schmitt's Wayne Case, now CEO:

"We estimate there are over 250,000 such large propane storage tanks (10,000 to 30,000 gallons each) in the North American market and more than double that amount on a global basis."

Hidden in Plain Sight

The company has announced that it's exploring ways to 'right-size' their significant property in downtown Portland. Other writers have commented on the value of their three buildings with 40,000 SF of space. The properties are carried at close to the historic cost of the land.

Schmitt reported in SEC Form 10-Q on Jan. 11, 2018 for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2017. For the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2017, pro-forma the $2.50/share rights offering for 998,635 shares in Dec. 2017, the company had no debt and net current assets of $8,116,126 or $2.03 per share. Book value, also pro-forma, is $9,484,404 or $2.37 per share. Based on the quarter ended Nov. 2017, Schmitt had annualized earnings per share of 12 cents/share. Given the free and clear real estate value, combined with highly liquid balance sheet, I think the shares are greatly undervalued. The recent rights offering was backstopped by Teton/Gabelli who held 17.45% of Schmitt's stock as of Dec. 28, 2017. Feb. quarter is expected to be reported in early April. There have been no press releases since the rights offering was completed.



