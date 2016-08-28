What If Reliance Jio Conception To Strategy To Launch Is Wrong

Certain things are treated to be taboos in India, and India's business journalism is not an exception. Suggesting Mukesh Ambani, India's richest and powerful businessman, who inherited Reliance Industries - India's second largest company in terms of market capitalization and the biggest in terms of profit as per last few quarterly results from his legendary late father Dhirubhai Ambani, could be wrong in his conception of, planning to launch preparations for Reliance Jio is one such taboo in Indian business journalism.

Management cast Studies are often used as post-mortem analysis in effective decision making. Present dynamic developments in India's mobile telecom sector, world's second biggest market in terms of number of subscribers with nearly 16% of global market share - but with a less than 3% comparative figure when it comes to the all-important revenue market share, present one such ex-ante unfolding story. Therefore, the disclaimer for this article should be on; Reliance Jio could well turn out to be a great success story years down the line. That does not mean, based on developments as of now, one should not consider the 'what if' analysis on its failure too when recent actions of jio does not give one confidence that things have been moving as per plans.

We should keep in mind on what happened with Tata Nano, a pet project of Ratan Tata. First disbelief with Tata Nano came when initial booking numbers came at 203,000 against an expected 800,000. Similarly, Reliance Jio expects that it will launch commercial when test-subscriber base (read free offer against Tata Nano's booking amount) reaches 22 million, and it expects to reach 100 million customers in one year. And this launch is reportedly expected since 2013, if not earlier!

And although no systematic study may have been done on which business group (or promoter) have the distinction of destroying highest investors' wealth in India, the name of Anil Ambani should naturally get actively considered.

When it comes to revenue market share of India's telecom industry in the global context, it is low because India's call rates on voices, measured in terms on realizations per minute of voice call, which accounts for nearly 75-85% of the telecom companies' revenue, are one of the lowest in the world. Data rate (realization per MB), with recent cuts by most telecom players in response to ongoing free unlimited offers from Reliance Jio, is also now nearing to be one of the lowest in the world. Moreover, data rates and voice rates are expectedly low in India due to India's low per capita income; although when compared to expenses on mobile telephone as a per cent of per capita income of similar nations where India belongs, India stands at the lowest quintile.

Point is, Indian telecom market is fiercely competitive, and on top of it there is historical evidence of policy uncertainty (and cronyism) from regulator to government. When Vodafone acquired controlling-stake in Hutch-Essar in India back in 2007, it valued Hutch-Essar at $19.3 billion, and paid $11 billion for the controlling stake. After a decade of operation in India, as Vodafone India may consider listing its Indian business, the valuation it estimate varies from $11 billion to $20 billion. So, if one views above and says Vodafone has failed from an investment perspective, it may not be totally wrong - although on many other measures, Vodafone may have succeeded hugely.

Point is, in this brief article, success or failure, right and wrong, is mostly considered from a financial perspective, based on what Jio has done since 2010. Jio's aim should not be to let itself bleed and let industry players bleed too, it has to have a remote semblance of some financial viability at some stage. And free offers, extended months after months after years of project delays and doubling its project costs, is surely not a way to achieve it.

India's telecom players have traditionally played volume growth to overcome brutal low-prices, and so far it has helped them to survive, if not excel in financial measures. As of now, India's data consumption per subscriber has not been encouraging, although it has been growing but slower than the 100% growth rate it saw in the financial year 2014, but still high at 45% in data revenue - in spite of falling data rates. Signs of plateauing voice growth has also been reflected in latest statements of mobile companies, in line with the global trend.

Now coming back to Jio, and why it could well turn to be wrong, are following.

First, in the complex world of mobile telecom, one cannot expect to be an AT&T, an Apple, a WhatsApp, a cable service provider like Dish TV or Tata Sky, a Netflix and many more, that too at its launch itself. Jio probably has been attempting all that, but its delay in project launch highlight this complexity. The 2300 MHz Pan India license that Reliance acquired in 2010 from Infotel is probably hyped a bit, as lately usefulness of 2300 MHz in Indian environment has been questioned, for indoor environments. Therefore, Jio had to acquire 1800 MHz as well as 800 (850) MHz bands in select circles later, as well as had to enter into spectrum sharing deal with RCom. Voice is not the strength area of VoLTE as globally, interconnect and device issues remain. So, Jio has entered into intra-circle roaming pacts with both BSNL and RCom, meaning voice traffic will be carried by networks of the other two as Jio's own network remains unreliable and ineffective here, for the time being.

No telecom company in the world has invested a tenth of what jio has done with 4G without a 4G subscriber, in an area that has been evolving; nor has any company ever tried out with 4G first with LTE (& VoLTE) without back-up of 3G and/or 2G (except Cambodia).

The spectrum combinations further creates problem with the device ecosystem. Not many 4G enabled smartphones support VoLTE, the technology which was supposed to be the strength of Jio, and that too at all the different spectrum of 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz. Patches seemingly do not work and result in poor user experiences mostly.

Actions by Jio since December 2015, when it test launched Jio with its employees can also be interpreted as it is been struggling with all its plan A, plan Bs. Lyf sale has not picked up as it received poor reviews mostly. Referral programs which Jio has not resulted in many subscriber additions. Against new customer acquisition of 1.07 million for Airtel in one single month - in July 2016, Reliance Jio's speculative numbers vary between 2-3 million (even it be much higher, 4-6 million or so, point still remains as it still is much lower than 22 million or 100 million).

Lately, Jio has started something like a 'helicopter sim' (akin to Bernanke's helicopter money) plan, of distributing its sim cards, with free unlimited offers for three months with most 4G phones. Services has never been the forte of Ambanis, and other than Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has no other great success stories to speak about (retail is not yet a huge success). User experiences of Jio so far vary, but even by the most optimist, it is not 80 times faster connectivity as promised, compared to what incumbents offer now. Data rates now offered by incumbents are not significantly higher than the 0.5 paisa for ten KB, a figure speculated earlier for Jio, and at times even lower. This is because data speed improved, or tariff came down due to industry development and competition over the years; and did not wait for Jio to do that - though its entrance has increased that competitive intensity.

Lastly, beyond the capital expenditure part (Rs. 134,000 crores ($ 22 billion) already invested and to touch 150,000 crores soon), which can be accounted against depreciation once commercial launch starts, one also needs to consider the operating expenditure Jio may be bearing since December 2015, if not earlier, in the form of test launches, which adds up its project costs indirectly. Airtel had an operating expenditure of nearly Rs. 38000 crores for its Indian operations in 2015-16 financial year, which includes spectrum usage charges (paid to government) to charges for terminating interconnect (among carriers) calls to tower expenses, manpower costs, etc. (but not spectrum costs which is acquired in auctions as that gets depreciated). Assuming Jio's network is as big as Airtel's, and excluding spectrum usage charges as Jio is no yet commercially launched (point of contention with COAI, no revenue to government), and it has a net outgo on call termination unlike Bharti's; it would not be wrong to expect that Jio has been incurring an operational expense, in the disguise of trial launch, somewhere in the range of Rs. 20000 crores to Rs. 40000 crores since its test launch, that is Rs. 5000-Rs. 10000 crores per quarter. Spectrum acquired for 20 years since 2010, in a commercial sense, has been a waste so far.

Reliance Industries has so far been the sugar-coated daddy that could get into such a mess, globally any other CEO would have faced serious scrutiny, and even could have lost the job for such personal extravaganza at the cost of the shareholders' money. Share of Reliance Industries has underperformed that market since 2010. In spite of falling oil prices and refining margins, Reliance Industries has so far reported spectacular performances, but continuity of that performance remains questionable. Other expansion project of Reliance, like the one of converting petcoke to synthetic gas, was viable when LNG price was more than $10/BTU, but lately - it too has come down significantly.

Reliance Jio already is too big to fail, question is - to make it a success, a lot more money may have to be invested. It is difficult to say in business when good money is put after bad money, in an ex-ante basis. If good days of Reliance Industries are threatened, that of Jio can also be threatened. With investment of Rs. 150,000 crores ($24bn). Reliance can potentially acquire India's first and third telecom players (for Bharti, with its with operations overseas, but excluding its holding in Bharti Infratel) - potentially having a running business with 435 million users and an EBITDA close to that of Reliance Industries itself, with less than Rs. 150,000 crores of money today.

This is just a what-if scenario. Other possibilities, including an opposite one, also remain possible - that is what-if Jio becomes a greater success story than Reliance Industries? Business case writers are not astrologers - and that limitation always remains. However, present developments do not show that optimism as of now. Certain clarities may emerge this week when Reliance Industries holds its Annual General Meeting.