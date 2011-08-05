S&P are threatening to downgrade the US. And the US is pushing back. This is an example of how much sense this doesn't make. There needs to be a global body that can grade government debt. One that is not accountable to just one nation.This whole process makes no sense.
----------------
http://money.cnn.com/2011/08/05/news/economy/downgrade_rumors/index.htm#disqus_thread
US downgrade makes
S&P are threatening to downgrade the US. And the US is pushing back. This is an example of how much sense this doesn't make. There needs to be a global body that can grade government debt. One that is not accountable to just one nation.This whole process makes no sense.