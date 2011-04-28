Getting Stronger

The expansion is getting progressively stronger, slowly but surely. Employment gains keep building, which is the key to a sustainable lasting expansion. Adverse shocks could still hurt the expansion, but the risks of the expansion faltering on its own are fading fast. This will enable the Fed to begin the lengthy process of unwinding the aggressive addition of excess liquidity into the financial system.



The accelerating trend in job growth maintained its trajectory in March, strengthening consumers and businesses. Household income gains add to the ability of consumers to finance spending, which adds to corporate profitability and leads to yet more hiring. Conditions are now largely in place for a virtuous circle of expansion promoting yet more expansion. Doubts over the health of the expansion will disappear once the job gains translate into increased demand for housing. That point is probably not far off.



Policymakers must now determine if they should terminate QE2 early and when they should start draining excess liquidity from the financial system. Even with the recent job gains, unemployment is still high at 8.8%, labor costs remains muted, and the housing market is not on any kind of expansion path, yet. Therefore, it seems highly likely that the Fed will complete its QE2 program, as scheduled. That's only a few months off anyway. The extra few months will enable the Fed to see if growth is weakened at all by the rise in oil prices or a greater sense of caution by households in reaction to global political and economic developments. But while it may be premature to implement any policy changes, the Feds deliberations will increasingly turn to how to unwind its extraordinary provisions of liquidity.



The Fed will start draining liquidity immediately upon the end of QE2, since households make amortizing mortgage payments each month. Since banks are sitting on hundreds of billions in excess reserves, it is doubtful that this decline in liquidity will be noticeable or have much impact on interest rates. The Fed will need to drain reserves from the system at a much faster clip when it becomes serious about wanting to reduce liquidity.



This environment remains favorable for equities and potentially problematic for fixed-income investors. Slow growth is actually ideal for equity investors, far better than overly rapid growth that threatens to raise inflation. So far, the pace of growth remains sufficiently moderate.

