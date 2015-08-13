The Kiss Of Death Is Approaching

Its been a very long time since Apple has been this choppy. The latest moves are very indecisive and don't help much at all. As the bulls and bears exchange dollars, step back and look at the fact that the price has done very little as it really is a battle over a dollar. The death cross gets closer and ultimately, the trend change is still the winner. If this closes below 112, it may very likely see a move to 105 quickly. - www.wincrease.com/stocks/apple/