“People Over Profits” Company, Etsy, Set To Undertake IPO Next Week

Division of eBay set to list next week, but may not make a quick bang like Go Daddy Inc.

Etsy Inc., the eBay of handcrafts, is set to go public by next week. The e-commerce tech company is set to issue around 17 million shares, hoping to raise around more than $305 million at a price target at $16, coupled with a share valuation at approximately $1.8 billion.

The differential factor of Etsy Inc. is that the company, while engaged in making money from selling goods online, does not actually produces on a mass scale production in its stores, but is actually handmade, making it look more like an online farmers market. It has around 55 million users located at just about every part of the world.

Etsy likes to label itself as a social ecommerce organization that has a model of "people over profits", which gives it a certified B corporation, which is received when a particular company meets specific environmental and transparency standards. The motive behind its move to enter the profit-focused world of Wall Street is that it wants to spread out its wealth to small investors rather than to a limited few, so that it establishes a shareholder base that is in line with its socially conscious business practices.

The organization has taken its 'road show' of its IPO marketing only to New York City and Boston, but has also conducted a quiet 30 one-on-one meetings with big investors to ensure well-diversified funding platforms.

In addition to its strong corporate social responsibility appeal, Etsy's has strong financials to support it. Revenue for 2014 came in at $195 million, an increase of $70.6 million, or 56.4% from $125 million in 2013, most of which comes from seller fees and promotional services. The number of active buyers on its list also increased from more than 9 million in 2012 to less than 20 million in 2014.

Despite those impressive numbers, the company business has not made a profit yet - since 2012, due to higher operating expenses, such as product development and marketing. That could make a lot of investors wonder as to when it will eventually be able to do so, and if whether they should plow their money on its stock. Vigorous expansion is anticipated in the coming few years, such as the planned $50 million building of a new headquarters by mid-2016, and still more spending on product development and marketing, which is likely to push its operating expenses even higher.

Overall, many analysts suspect that this might be nothing more than a marketing gimmick by the company to increase its social cause prerogatives, so shareholders want to see some return associated with the money that they will pour in.