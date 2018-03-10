Taking Profit From KALA Pharmaceuticals

Take this opportunity to take profit and wait for the sell off to re-position lower.

I will post updates on my trades and my trading strategy to help followers follow along and understand some of my thinking. I have remained positive on (KALA) since the selloff and a number of followers have taken position in this company at $12-$15. I will discuss recent price action in KALA Pharmaceuticals, what to take away and what to do now.

After my initial recommendation of KALA Pharmaceuticals (KALA), the stock climbed on optimism of impending dry eye data. We started 2018 with the top line data that seemed to disappoint the market missing one point out of four. Despite the lack of a perfect slate of data, the results were very encouraging. It seemed very plausible for the company to pursue approval with the data in hand.

In biotech, traders often miss understand data and can overreact causing an irrational sell off. I will discuss in detail the data and the intact original thesis in a later note.

Source:ThinkorSwim

The Daily Chart for KALA

The daily chart shows us the stock has been consolidating since its peak high of $26.75. Notice the angled trend line drawn from the peak to the $15 level. That is our consolidation line. My first recommendation to buy the stock was on Oct. 26 for $15.41. The stock rallied and could not break the consolidation line. It would take a catalyst to do that! With this catalyst there was not a set date, so we had to wait.

January 5 Data and Selloff

The initial data seemed to disappoint shareholders causing a panic to sell shares. In my articles I will always comment and follow up with readers to keep them informed. I immediately commented on the data, explained it, and stressed the selling was unwarranted. I also made it clear I finished that day owning the shares.

When did I buy and when did I reduce or sell?

Source:ThinkorSwim

Above you can see the green arrows represent my buying activity. The first red arrow(on left) I closed my entire position at roughly $17.20. I followed this with buying back my original stake at $15, and then doubling that again after.

Why did I sell my entire stake? The first sale was strictly due to technical reasons. The stock was rebounding after traders realized the selloff was overdone and insiders were piling on shares. As the stock rebounded, I paid close attention to that consolidation trend line. I knew it would hit and bounce lower. I took the opportunity to sell and wait to buy back.

The stock seemed to stabilize at $15, where I decided to take back my stake. The broad market selloff in February pushed shares back lower. That was a buying opportunity.

Why has the stock gone higher lately?

The stock has finally finished the consolidation trend and has broken free of that. Moreover, traders are eagerly awaiting word from management on updates on the dry eye data and talks with the FDA. Many assume this would occur at the earnings conference call. It is important to note that the CEO had mentioned the process would take several months making news on an FDA conversation unlikely at this earnings report.

Delay in Reporting

The delay in any news on a scheduled conference call is increasing the chances now for a lack of one. The company will likely publish earnings in a press release as the deadline with the SEC to file for the quarter is almost here.

If there is no conference call then what?

The market is excited looking for updates on data, and FDA guidance on filling for the dry eye drug. If that is taken away then the stock will reverse course and sell off back to the $14.50-$15 range. This is why I plan on reducing my position and selling into this strength as this is now my expectation.

As an active trader it is difficult to let gains disappear when I know better. I am going to sell my position, and after the earnings PR the shares will drop back where I intend to reposition.

Recommendation

Given the expectation that a conference call is less likely and it appears business as usual at the company, the company shares should sell off after the market catches on. The long term thesis is intact and I will post a detailed note explaining the data and when the next buying opportunity will be. As of now, I will continue to sell this strength and take profit. Each trader has to judge their position for themselves. I would rather capture this profit and will use the extra proceeds to increase my position later.

Good Luck Everyone!

Recommendation: Hold* on KALA

*(I only give three recommendations: Buy= Buy, Hold=Exit Position, SELL=Short Position)