January 2018 SITICI Portfolio Update & Review

Generally, the data provided refers to the portfolio's condition as of the end of January 2018.

Included in the review is an earnings result/schedule table, my current action towards holdings, and my watchlist snippet of prospective buys for the portfolio.

Notable changes last month include initiating 6 new positions, re-opening 3 former holdings, increasing some existing positions, and closing 2 long term positions for gains > +60% each.

Overall, the portfolio grew by +4.51% in the month of January. Equity value increased by +4.22%, whereas dividend income grew +55.35% YoY.

First update of 2018 provides many details and visualizations about last month's portfolio performance, changes, dividends, transactions and watchlist prospectives.

^Portfolio Logo Collage by Market Value (Highest to lowest: left to right, then top to bottom)

Hey there! It has been a long time since I last gave an update on the SITICI Portfolio. Here is the latest update on my portfolio and its performance last month.

If you haven't read my previous instablog posts, I am a newbie investor who just started to engage in investing at the beginning of 2015. Check out my first blogpost where I introduced myself and how I got into stock investing. Recently, I reached the silver mile of 25. I plan to keep learning more and stay invested for the long term.

In a nutshell, my key investment objective is capital appreciation in the long run. So, yes, I am a fan of growth stocks, but given that we are in a late-stage bull market I have learned to look for undervalued stocks that are cyclical or value stocks by nature as well. I also execute sell stops for a substantial amount of my holdings which I find fairly valued or overvalued at the moment but still present possible upside due to earnings growth, new investments, or supportive secular tailwinds.

In addition, I keep a fair amount of cash outside the portfolio just in case the worst occurs and a major buying spree opportunity would ensue. Nonetheless, I strive to keep a significant amount of cash within the portfolio and I keep the sell stops in place.

A substantial amount of holdings are incumbent (held long term for more than 6-7 years already) - all of which are dividend or dividend growth stocks. The majority now are newbie holdings (generally those which I initiated since January 2016, but now the earliest purchase is only from June 2017). I plan not to sell these incumbent holdings and keep them for the long term. Newbie stocks are mixed between dividend-yielding and non-dividend yielding positions. I also seek to keep majority of the newbie stocks for the long term, but I place sell stops on some holdings in order to mitigate downside risk, just in case this overheated bull market reaches its final leg. If you wonder why I specify my holdings by the incumbent/newbie difference, kindly check out my first blogpost to understand the reason behind it.

Now, enough for the introduction. Here are the stats of my portfolio last month or as of January 31st, 2018.

January 2018 Portfolio Stats

January 2018 Performance: +4.51% (+$10k)

Year-to-Date Highest Total Account Value: $237,301.16 (Jan. 26)

January 2018 Portfolio Performance Overview







Schwab Portfolio Stats by Jan. 31, 2018

Total Account Value $ $233,444.26 Holdings # 42 2018 YTD Performance +$10,071.50 (+4.51%) New Capital Added in 2018 $0.00 All-Time High Account Value $ $237,301.16 (Jan.26.2018) Cash Position $1,307.06 (Mkt Val: 0.56%) Equity Holdings Mkt Val $ $232,137.20 (Mkt Val: 99.44%) Top 5 Hldgs MV % of Total 26.18% (MSFT PEP DIS INTC BAC) US Mega Cap Equity % of Total : [All Mega Caps] 37.87% (11 holdings) : [44.84%] MSFT PEP DIS INTC BAC BMY ORCL KO CSCO T PFE US Large Cap Equity % of Total : [All Large Caps] 17.45% (7 holdings) : [20.82%] MU KHC DAL EPD AMAT MDLZ BLOK US Mid Cap Equity % of Total : [All Mid Caps] 12.97% (7 holdings) : [24.16%] DLR CONE PWR AMZA JBLU MIC IRM US Small Cap Equity % of Total : [All Small Caps] 5.10% (3 holdings) : [8.70%] MTZ PEGI SWCH US Micro Cap Equity % of Total : [All Micro Caps] 0.94% (1 holding) : [0.94%] ENPH International Equity % of Total 25.13% (13 holdings) Mega: BABA TCEHY RDS.A [6.97%] Large: JD ENB [3.37%] Mid: TX MOMO BIP BEP TAL PAC [11.19%] Small: BSTI BZUN [3.60%] [7 China, 3 Canada, 1 Mexico, 1 South America, 1 U.K./Netherlands] Incumbent (>7 Yrs) Holdings 43.38% Mkt Val (13 holdings) Newbie (Avg <3 Mos*) Holdings 56.62% Mkt Val (29 holdings) *8 newbies initiated < 8 months ago [DLR BABA PEGI JD PWR AMZA BIP BEP] Initial Cost Basis $ (1990s)

~$20,000.00 Current Cost Basis $ $150,718.35 Net Unrealized Gain +$65,308.07 (+39.15%) Incumbent Holdings Net U. Gain +$60,037.27 (+147.61%) Newbie Holdings Net U. Gain +$5,270.80 (+4.18%) 2018 Net Realized Gain +$3,703.57 (+12.75%) Long Term (>1Yr) Net Realized Gain +$3,179.62 (+68.63%) Short Term (<1Yr) Net Realized Gain +$523.95 (+2.15%) Investment Style Moderately Aggressive (Growth, Value, Dividend Growth) Investment Objective Capital Appreciation Time Horizon 35 - 40 Years (Target Age : 60 - 65) Dividends Paid in January $643.30 1-Yr Forward Dividend Yield $ $5,685.43 1-Yr Forward Dividend YOC % 3.41% 1-Yr Forward Yielders Only YOC % 5.52% (Excluding Non-Dividend Positions) Dividend Contributors (Regular) 27 Holdings + TCEHY + AMAT + SWCH Non-Dividend Positions 15 Holdings (Incl. TCEHY AMAT & SWCH) 2017 Total Received Dividends $4,336.25 (No Special Div Last Year) Est. 2018 Dividend YoY Growth +$1,349.18 / +31.11% (ex-special div)

Market Cap Allocation

Majority of my holdings, especially incumbent holdings, are mega-cap stocks worth ≥ $100B in market capitalization. Mid caps and non-mega large caps take up a significant portion of the portfolio too. I have littleexposure to small caps, and less so with micro cap holdings.

Sector Allocation

You might have guessed it right. Technology holdings make up the majority of my portfolio. US-based Tech holdings alone make up about a quarter of my portfolio. That's aside from my Chinese tech stocks as well as my data center REITs. I know it's risky to be concentrated in one sector and I'm particularly vulnerable to sudden or expected "sizeable" drops when equities or the tech sector gets hit. But as I aim to be invested for the long run, I still perceive tech as the way to go and where the future is heading. Plus, there are several strong secular tailwinds supporting my holdings such as the move toward the cloud, demand for big data, rapid adoption of e-commerce, increasing internet usage, and other technological advancements that support the robust growth of many tech industries.

Nonetheless, I also believe in and strive for diversification. I try to balance that goal with my proclivity for Technology or tech-related holdings. As such, I also have a substantial exposure to Industrials as well as Consumer Staples. I hold a decent exposure too in REITs, Energy (oil & gas), Consumer Discretionary and Utilities.

I plan to increase my stake in Financials and Health Care. As for my stakes in Materials and Telecom, I seek to keep them to a minimum.

Sector Allocation: Holdings Breakdown (Ex-Cash)

Above is a breakdown of my holdings within each sector sorted by market value, excluding the cash position.

Holdings by Market Value (Ex-Cash): Highest to Lowest



From the pie chart, it seems pretty obvious which holdings carry the bulk of the portfolio's weight. My top 5 holdings (all of which are incumbent or long term held for more than 7 years already) make a bit more than a quarter of my entire portfolio combined ~26.18%. They are Microsoft (MSFT), PepsiCo (PEP), Walt Disney (DIS), Intel (INTC), and Bank of America (BAC).

15 Largest Positions in the Portfolio

Ticker Position Portfolio% Amount Sector Held MSFT Microsoft 8.14% $19.00k Technology >7yrs PEP PepsiCo 5.15% $12.03k ConStaples >7yrs DIS Walt Disney 4.66% $10.87k ConCyclical >7yrs INTC Intel 4.12% $9.63k Technology >7yrs BAC Bank of America 4.11% $9.60k Financials >6yrs











DLR Digital Realty 3.84% $8.96k REIT <1yr MU Micron 3.75% $8.74k Technology <1yr KHC Kraft Heinz 3.36% $7.84k ConStaples >7yrs TX Ternium SA 2.92% $6.82k Materials <1yr MOMO Momo 2.70% $6.31k Technology <1yr











BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 2.68% $6.26k HealthCare >7yrs BABA Alibaba 2.63% $6.13k Technology <1yr OTCPK:TCEHY Tencent 2.53% $5.92k Technology <1yr CONE CyrusOne 2.47% $5.77k REIT <1yr DAL Delta Air Lines 2.43% $5.68k Industrials <1yr













Below is a complete list of my portfolio's holdings arranged by market value.

Holdings: Market Value & Cost Basis Table

Holdings Breakdown by Cost Basis

If I sort my holdings by cost basis, a different view of my portfolio emerges. Newbie or recently added positions (less than a year) take up most of the top holdings. Micron (MU), Digital Realty (DLR), Momo (MOMO), CyrusOne (CONE), Ternium SA (TX), Alibaba (BABA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) are among those newbie holdings. Only PepsiCo and Microsoft remain as incumbent top holdings comprising more than 3% each by cost basis.

Newbie/Incumbent Holdings

Incumbent Holdings Only: Sector Allocation

A look of what remains of the incumbent holdings as of January 31st gives this sector mix above.

Before the current picture, the mix previously included a portion for Industrials when I still had General Electric (NYSE:GE), a significant fraction for an Exchange Traded Fund or ETF via SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ~ my single largest holding before I rebalanced the portfolio (NYSE:SPY), a bit more Consumer Staples when I still had Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) & Coca-Cola European Partners ~ formerly Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE:CCE), and a bit more Technology before I sold Yahoo ~ now Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) - three tech stocks sold a bit too early (not near to their current peaks) but still at a substantial long term gain, and one exited at a loss.

Newbie Holdings Only: Sector Allocation

This is the mix of newbie holdings as of January 31st. Newbie holdings generally are positions which I initiated only two (2) months ago or less: twenty-one (21) newbie holdings. However, eight (8) newbies were initiated more than 3 months ago but less than eight (8) months ago, namely: Digital Realty (DLR), Alibaba (BABA), Pattern Energy (PEGI), JD.com (JD), Quanta Services (PWR), Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

This mix has changed significantly since I first began making new purchases for the portfolio back in January 2016. Plenty of recently purchased holdings in the past 2-3 years have been sold already. At varied times the composition of newbie holdings looked quite different than the January-end 2018 mix.

There was a time when I had significant exposure to speculative biotechnology stocks like Antares Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ATRS), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX), & BioAmber (NYSE:BIOA). At another time I had more exposure to renewable energy utilities (yieldcos) and clean energy stocks when I had Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), NextEra Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:NEP), Highpower International (NYSE:HPJ), & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). I also had more exposure to REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts before when I had HASI, Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT), and more shares in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR). There was also a time I had no exposure to the volatile energy and materials sectors and no exposure to Chinese technology stocks.

Newbie/Incumbent Mix: Cost Basis

By cost basis, one could see two things: (1) that I invested more of my principal into newbie holdings recently; and (2) by comparing it with the next pie chart below, that incumbent holdings' value have increased substantially over the last 6-7 years they have been in the portfolio.

Newbie/Incumbent Mix: Market Value

By market value, newbie holdings now also carry more weight than incumbent positions due to portfolio rebalancing wherein I sold quite a number of long term holdings and pumped the capital into new ones.

January 2018 Dividends

Date Holding Dividend Type Qtr Div Rate Shares Jan. 08 PEP 80.50 Qualified 0.805 100 Jan. 11 DIS 84.00 " 0.84 100 " MDLZ 22.00 " 0.22 100 Jan. 12 CONE 42.00 Non-Qualified 0.42 100 " DLR 74.40 " 0.93 80 " AMZA 208.00 Return of Capital 0.52 400 Jan. 24 CSCO 29.00 Qualified 0.29 100 " ORCL 19.00 " 0.19 100 Jan. 31 PEGI 84.40 " 0.422 200 January Total Est. $643.30

January 2018 Dividend Stream

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) provided the biggest amount to the income stream last month. AMZA, however, recently announced that it would be changing its distribution frequency from every quarter to a monthly dividend frequency starting this February with an implied distribution cut of about ~35%. Fortunately, the cut has been widely anticipated and approved to pave way for a more realistic yield in the mid-teens for the actively managed midstream energy limited partnership fund. It will now pay a monthly dividend of $0.11/share or $1.32/share on an annualized basis to be paid starting Feb. 28.

As for individual stocks, Pattern Energy Group (NYSE:PEGI) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) contributed the most income last month. This was closely followed by PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) & Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR). CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) also provided to the income received in January.

Q1 2018 Dividend Overview: January Only

January 3-Year Dividend Growth History

The dip in January 2017 is not due to a dividend cut, but it's due to Kraft Heinz moving its pay date a month earlier to December, instead of January.





1-Year Forward Dividend Stream

Dividend Mix by Incumbent/Newbie Mix

Newbie incumbents now provide the bulk of my income stream moving forward. Incumbent holdings previously held the bag when most of my newbie positions were non-dividend growth & speculative stocks.

Dividend Mix by Market Cap

Mega caps (all incumbent holdings) still provide the largest amount of income by market cap groupings. Large caps were previously the 2nd biggest contributor, but mid caps (all newbie holdings) now take that spot. Large caps still deliver a significant portion of the income stream; whereas, small caps provide only some of the overall dividend mix.

Dividend Mix by Sector



As of the end of January 2018, Energy (Oil & Gas) holdings would now contribute the bulk of my dividends. This is followed by Consumer Staples, US-based Technology stocks, Utilities, and REITs. Industrials and Health Care contribute a substantial amount to my yearly income too. Materials, Telecom, Consumer Discretionary, & Financials would also deliver some more to my dividend stream based on a one-year projection.

Dividend Stream Breakdown Overview by Holdings: Highest to Lowest

Dividend Stream: Detailed Holdings Breakdown: Highest to Lowest

January 2018 Transactions Review

Since November 2017, I have initiated sell stops on many of my recently added positions due to previous warnings of a supposed overdue correction or even a crash that is believed to happen last year, this year, or the next. *UPDATE: Might have happened already in February or might be the beginning of something worse.* However, the bullish sentiment and momentum seems to be overshadowing the bears so far and such may linger on throughout the rest of 2018. As such, I am still not completely liquidating my recently added positions in technology and growth stocks. Nonetheless, I am still keeping my sell stops set up just in case the "drop" comes. *UPDATE: It already came and hit a lot of my sell stops. Another or more might come, or hopefully we are past the worst for now in the near-term.*

Unfortunately, some sell stops on my favorite positions were hit last January. So, I bought into those stocks again as in the case of Applied Materials (AMAT), Alibaba (BABA), and Baozun (BZUN). I also wanted to re-add to my JD.com (JD) position which got reduced too, but the share price had already surged substantially. So I'll be waiting for a pullback before adding another tranche there. *UPDATE: Already added to my JD position in February.* Furthermore, I added another tranche to my Micron (MU) position given the very low valuation and the great expansion potential this semiconductor company still enjoys even after its great run up since 2016. I also increased my stake in Enbridge (ENB).

As a new year begins, I also started new positions in stocks I have only been watching in the past months/years. First time initiations include data management and storage REIT Iron Mountain (IRM), super scale data center operator Switch (SWCH), clean energy technology solutions provider Enphase Energy (ENPH), and global integrated energy player Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

I also re-opened two previous positions in two Chinese companies: social media company Momo (MOMO) and K-12 education services company TAL Education Group (TAL).

But I also bid farewell to two of my favorite positions which both have delivered great returns since I first purchased them in February 2016: cloud content management company Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) +86.95% and CRM-focused cloud enterprise software company Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) +62.16%. I also said adieu to AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) for the very brief time I held it, but for a smaller gain than its recent share price peak: +4.38% gain. Lastly, I also closed on my minor Walgreens Boot Alliance (NYSE:WBA) position for a +9.70% gain.

January 2018 Transactions Summary:

> Position Re-initiations : (3) MOMO, TAL, DAL

> New Position Initiations: (6) IRM, SWCH, ENPH, RDS.A, JBLU, BLOK

> Position Increase: (3) MU, ENB, EPD

> Position Reduction: (1) JD

> Closed Positions: (4) BOX, CRM, AKS, WBA

I. Position Re-initiations: 3

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) +200 shares : I re-started my position in this rapidly growing Chinese mobile-based social networking mid-cap company with 100 shares. Later on, I added another 100 given the potential risk/reward Momo could deliver to the upside. It made up 3.58% of my portfolio's cost basis and 2.70% of my portfolio's market value. MOMO does not pay a dividend. *Feb Update: Less 100 shares due to hitting sell stop.



TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) +100 shares : I re-opened my position in this Chinese K-12 education services mid-cap company. TAL comprises 1.73% by cost basis and 1.40% by January 31st market value. TAL does not pay a dividend.

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) +100 shares: I re-opened my position in this major global large-cap airline operator. DAL consists of 3.38% of my cost basis and 2.43% by portfolio weight. I captured a yield of 2.17% and it would contribute about 2.15% of my dividend income based on 1-year projections. Also, the dividend growth has been great recently, and I bet it would continue for the years to come.

II. New Position Initiations: 6

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) +70 shares : At last, I purchased an initial position in this storage and information management solutions mid-cap REIT to capture a 6.59% yield. Iron Mountain is 1.50% of my overall cost basis and 1.05% by market weight. IRM will contribute ~3% of my dividend stream moving forward.

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) +150 shares : I also finally opened a position in this recently IPO'd small-cap U.S. super scale data center designer and operator, especially given that its price is sitting near its 52-week lows. Switch comprised 1.49% of my overall cost basis and just 1.04% of my portfolio's market value. SWCH will make up ~0.45% of the dividend mix moving forward if it continues to pay a dividend. *Feb Update: Sell stop hit. Position closed. Considering to re-open.





Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) +1,000 shares : Initiated a minor position in this micro-cap clean energy technology solutions provider. My position is 1.38% by cost basis and just 0.90% by overall portfolio market value. ENPH does not pay a dividend.*Feb Update: Sell stop hit. Position closed.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) +60 shares : Initiated a position in this major integrated oil & gas mega-cap energy player initially with 30 shares at a locked-in yield of 5.24%. I added another 30 shares to end up with a yield of 5.28%. Shell made up 2.56% of my cost basis and just 1.81% by market weight. I wanted to purchase more at the get-go but I stopped myself due to the nice run it had last year. As of Jan. 31, RDS.A would have contributed 3.97% of my dividend stream moving forward. *Feb Update: Less 30 shares. Considering to re-add more.

JetBlue Airways Corp (NYSE:JBLU) +150 shares : Initiated a position to this mid-cap air transportation services company with 150 shares. It made up 1.87% of my cost basis and 1.34% of my portfolio's weight. JBLU does not pay a dividend. *Feb Update: Sell stop hit. Position closed.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NASDAQ:BLOK) +150 shares : Initiated a holding in this newly launched actively managed fund involving companies actively engaged in blockchain technology systems, mostly large and mega cap tech names. It comprised 1.91% by cost basis and 1.34% by market weight. BLOK does not pay a dividend. *Feb Update: Sell stop hit. Position closed. Considering to re-open.





III. Position Increases: 3

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) +50 shares : Added more to this large-cap semiconductor memory solutions company with such a compelling undervaluation and future super-cyclical prospects in the memory storage space in spite of the usual volatility in the industry. MU is now 5.14% of my cost basis and 3.75% by portfolio weight. Micron does not pay a dividend.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) +100 shares : Added another tranche to this large-cap US-based midstream energy & liquids infrastructure powerhouse with a total yield of 6.34%. EPD is now 3.21% of my cost basis and 2.37% by portfolio weight.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) +45 shares : Added more to this large-cap North American midstream energy infrastructure king with an aggregated locked-in yield of 5.68%. ENB now comprises 1.84% of my cost basis and 1.26% by portfolio weight.





IV. Positions Reduction: 1

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) - 50 shares : The share price unfortunately hit my sell stop. Now only 100 shares remain. JD is now just 2.50% by cost basis and 2.11% by portfolio weight.





V. Positions Closed: 4

BOX : +86.95% (+$1,051.15 Long Term Gain)

CRM : +62.16% (+$2,128.47 Long Term Gain)

AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) : +4.38% (+188.59 Short Term Gain)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) : +9.70% (+$206.35 Short Term Gain)

2018 Year-to-Date Leaders & Laggards

Leaders Gain %

Laggards Loss % BZUN* +23.42% ENB* -6.34% JD* +18.86% T -3.68% BABA* +18.48% BIP -4.22% TCEHY +13.96%

BEP -4.21% TAL+ +12.70%

PEGI -4.05%









MSFT +11.07%

CONE -3.09% ORCL +9.12%





MTZ +9.09%





CSCO +8.46%





BAC +8.40%















TX +7.98%





MU* +6.32%





ENPH+ +6.03%





MOMO+ +5.45%





AMAT* +4.91%

















(+) Newly Added in January. (*) Partials Increase/Refill Made to Position in January.

Chinese equities dominated the significant gains in my portfolio in January and I expect them to continue outperforming in 2018 and in the long term. Though not completely capturing all of the YTD return, Baozun (BZUN), JD.com (JD), Alibaba (BABA), TAL Education (TAL) and Momo (MOMO) all join Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in contributing a significant bulk of gains for January.

Tech stocks are also continuing their move upward on top of good earning reports so far as well as secular tailwinds in the demand for big data, articifical intelligence, the shift towards the cloud, and other technological innovations. These include incumbent holdings Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) & Cisco (CSCO), as well as newbie holdings Micron (MU) & Applied Materials (AMAT).

Engineering & construction company MasTec (MTZ), diversified financial institution Bank of America (BAC), Luxembourg-based South American steel products producer Ternium SA (TX), and clean energy technology manufacturer Enphase Energy (ENPH) also eked out decent gains for the portfolio in January.

On the flip side, utilities and REITs (including data center REITs) underperformed and are down YTD due to investor concerns over the rising rate environment and its implications on stocks in those sectors. This year could be a good time to load up on REITs though, especially for those who still see interest rate hikes not yet truly impacting REITs in the medium-term and those who don't believe the next recession would be happening anytime soon.

Incumbent Holdings: January Leaders

MSFT data by YCharts





Incumbent Holdings: January Laggards

PFE data by YCharts

Newbie Holdings (Without Any Change in January): Leaders

TCEHY data by YCharts





Newbie Holdings (Without Any Change in January): Laggards

PWR data by YCharts

Newbie Holdings (With Partial Increase/Refill in January)*

BZUN data by YCharts

*January share price change does not completely reflect change in value of above holdings.

Newbie Holdings (Newly Initiated in January)

Leaders Gain

Laggards Loss TAL +12.70%

SWCH -1.89% ENPH +6.03%

IRM -1.80% MOMO +5.45%

BLOK -1.48% DAL +0.75%

RDS.A -1.30% JBLU +0.23%







Unrealized Gain/Loss as of January 31, 2018

Newbie Holdings Unrealized Gain/Loss: # 29/42

Top Gain $ Bottom G/L $ Top Gain % Bottom G/L % TX +992.10 PEGI -673.86 TCEHY +19.28% PEGI -13.40% TCEHY +956.60 BSTI -332.80 JD +18.16% BSTI -6.89% JD +756.47 AMAT -196.38 TX +17.02% ENB -4.63% MTZ +682.65 CONE -173.18 PWR +16.99% AMAT -3.53% PWR +559.05 ENB -142.20 MTZ +14.66% CONE -2.91% DLR +509.74 MIC -74.79 TAL +12.70% MIC -2.74% BABA +387.73 RDS.A -55.50 AMZA +11.68% SWCH -1.89% TAL +367.05 SWCH -46.95 BZUN +7.37% IRM -1.80% AMZA +361.15 BLOK -46.95 BABA +6.75% BLOK -1.48% MOMO +326.10 IRM -44.85 BIP +6.20% RDS.A -1.30% BZUN +267.44 DLR +6.04% BIP +250.45 JBLU +7.05 ENPH +6.03% JBLU +0.23% MU +169.62 PAC +18.05 MOMO +5.45% DAL +0.75% EPD +164.10 DAL +42.05 EPD +3.06% PAC +0.87% ENPH +125.05 BEP +79.81 BEP +2.45% MU +1.98%

Incumbent Holdings Unrealized Gain : #13/42

Top Gain $ Bottom G/L $ Top Gain % Bottom G/L % MSFT +13.76k BAC +333.27% BAC +7.38k T +0.88k MSFT +262.52% T +30.49% DIS +7.33k KO +1.91k DIS +207.33% KO +80.34% INTC +5.58k PFE +2.17k CSCO +152.22% PEP +86.14% PEP +5.57k CSCO +2.51k BMY +142.84% KHC +100.54% KHC +3.93k MDLZ +2.53k PFE +141.33% ORCL +120.00% BMY +3.68k ORCL +2.81k INTC +137.62% MDLZ +132.80%

Holdings' Latest Quarter Earnings Results/Schedule

Earnings Released in January:

Stock FinQtr EPS/FFO Revenue Date BMO/AMC (WBA)* Q1 2018 Beat by 0.02 Beat by $390M Jan. 4 BMO DAL Q4 2017 Beat by 0.07 Beat by $90M Jan. 11 BMO BAC " Beat by 0.03 Miss by $1.09B Jan. 17 BMO JBLU " Miss by 0.02 Beat by $10M Jan. 25 BMO INTC " Beat by 0.21 Beat by $760M " AMC TAL Q3 2018 Beat by 0.03 Beat by $14.06M " " AKS Q4 2017 Beat by 0.07 Beat by $50M Jan. 30 BMO PFE " Beat by 0.06 Beat by $20M " " EPD " Beat by 0.01 Beat by $1.35B Jan. 31 BMO MDLZ " Beat by 0.01 In-line " AMC MSFT Q2 2018 Beat by 0.09 Beat by $510M " " T Q4 2017 Beat by 0.13 Beat by $510M " "

*(In Parentheses) : No longer in the portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2018.

February Earnings Report Schedule:

Holding Financial Quarter Date Before/After Market BABA Q3 2018 Feb. 01 BMO RDS.A Q4 2017 " "







BMY " Feb. 05 BMO DIS Q1 2018 Feb. 06 AMC BEP Q4 2017 Feb. 07 BMO BIP " Feb. 09 BMO







PEP " Feb. 13 BMO AMAT Q1 2018 Feb. 14 AMC CSCO Q2 2018 " " DLR Q4 2017 Feb. 15 AMC ENB " Feb. 16 BMO IRM " " " KHC " " " KO " " " TX " Feb. 20 AMC BZUNT " Feb. 21 AMC CONE " " " MIC " " " PWR

" Feb. 22 BMO PAC " " AMC







MTZ " Feb. 27 AMC









T Not yet official; Tentative date gathered by Wall Street Horizon callers.

Earnings Reports in March

CURRENT ACTIONS Towards HOLDINGS

> Sure SWAN/Long Term Hold Action: 33 / 42 <



What I deem as my "Sleep Well At Night" holdings for now make up the majority of my portfolio with 26 dividend yielders and 7 non-dividend growth/value/cyclical plays.

Incumbent Yielders: 12 / 33

PEP MSFT INTC DIS T BMY KO ORCL BAC MDLZ CSCO PFE

Newbie Yielders: 14 / 33

DLR CONE TX DAL EPD PEGI RDS.A BIP BEP AMZA EMB MIC IRM PAC

Newbie Non-Dividend Holdings: 7 / 33

MU BABA AMAT TCEHY MTZ JD PWR

> Flagged for Possible Reduction or Removal: 9 / 42 <



Incumbent Yielder : 1 / 9

KHC

Newbie Non-Dividend Holdings: 8 / 9

MOMO BSTI BZUN BLOK JBLU TAL SWCH ENPH





WATCHLIST SNIPPET: Prospective Buys in 2018

Portfolio Table Summary: January 31, 2018

