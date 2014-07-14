N-Sand Play In PutuMayo Heats Up Bidding In Suroco, PetroAmerica Merger

tullii's Blogportfolio strategy, commodities, small-cap, oil & gasSend MessagePlease Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.N-Sand Play In PutuMayo Heats Up Bidding In Suroco, PetroAmerica MergerJul. 14, 2014 3:11 PM ET|Includes: PTAXF, Suroco Energy, Inc. (SROYF) It looks like July 14, 2014 that 90% of the shareholders have voted to accept the friendly PetroAmerica offer, and reject the hostile Vetra Offer. Now its up to the courts to approve it. + Pending Court Approval (now granted 07/15/2014)