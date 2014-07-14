PAREX Increases 2P Reserves By 80% In Colombia

You can see in the map below that the LLANOS is the main focus.

Second is Putumayo. With the recent Verano Acquisition and Blocks 17,32,34 they have a nice future to grow production and reserves from in the PutuMayo.

Nearby other companies like PetroNova, Suroco and PetroAmerica are chasing exciting plays in Colombia. An all share merger between PetroAmerica and Suroco before the courts as we speak.

The value of Suroco shot up substantially upon the acquisition and shareholders of PetroAmerica hope one day a similar event may occur from an Acquiror like Ecopetrol or Parex might be in the cards.

The active blocks like 32-34 hold much promise.

The plays are getting larger and larger

Llanos 34 Block in Colombia.

GeoPark is the Operator of and has a 45% working interest in the Llanos 34 Block. GeoPark drilled and completed the Tigana Norte 1 well to a total depth of 12,141 feet. A test conducted with an electrical submersible pump in the Guadalupe formation, at approximately 11,557 feet, resulted in a production rate of approximately 1,061 barrels of oil per day ("bopd").

Just today, another company geopark hit oil on Block 34.