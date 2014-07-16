Colombia Offers Compelling Junior Oil Exploration Stories In 2014

Public companies from Canada operating in Colombia.

Avanti Energy Inc is engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral resource properties. The Company operates in USA, Mexico and Italy.

Azabache Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in Argentina and Colombia.

Brownstone Energy, Inc. is a diversified oil & gas company. It holds interest in oil and gas exploration projects, which include offshore Israel and in the Llanos Basin, Colombia, as well as other oil and gas interests around the world.

The company sold its Colombia assets but I still included it in the 2014 list. Toronto, Ontario (February 18, 2014) - Brownstone Energy Inc. (TSXV: BWN; OTCQX: BWSOF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the previously announced disposition of the company's 34.25% oil and gas participation interest in the Llanos 27 Project in Colombia, and the transaction has been complete.

Canacol Energy Ltd is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Guyana and Peru.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries is an international energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company owns oil and gas properties in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Brazil.

Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration, development and production of certain oil and natural gas interests, primarily located in the Republic of Colombia.

Parex Resources, Inc. is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in South America. It is engaged in the Llanos Basin and Middle Magdalena Basin of Colombia.

Petrodorado Energy Ltd is an oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development activities in Columbia and the United States.

PetroNova Inc is engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas resources in South America. Its assets include participating interests in the Colombian blocks consisting of the PUT 2 and the Tinigua blocks.

Petroamerica Oil Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration, production and development of hydrocarbons in Colombia.

Platino Energy Corp is a resource company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of hydrocarbons in the Putumayo and Middle Magdalena basins in Colombia.

Sintana Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration company. It has a portfolio of exploration projects in Magdalena in Colombia and the Sechura Basin in Peru.

Suroco Energy Inc is a junior oil and gas company operating in the Republic of Colombia. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil reserves in Colombia.

