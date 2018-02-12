12 February 2018 – What A Beautiful Week!

The past week was one of the toughest ones in the past 8 years. indexes in the US fell around 10%. The portfolio did better, however, still did fall around 3%. I shorted SP500 futures which covered a portion of the loss in stocks. Alibaba was the still worse performer in the portfolio, but I don’t think fundamentals changed neither for the stock or for the market. That is true that inflation and yields are going to rise. bu the question is. would a news that wage growth around 3% would cause 10% fall in stocks? I don’t think so. the market overreacted. I the long run, I suppose this is a collection and healthy one. the Economy is in good track and growth is here.

I recently watched a video on Damodaran’s explanation on a recent fall. the link is Here. He believes though fundamentals changed. you watch it and make your own decision.

Oil did fall around 10% and luckily, I had not held any position in the commodity due to the fact that I am not sure where the commodity will head on from here.

I expected gold to rise, but it fell as the rest of the market. Rather than selling, I had increased my position on the commodity and it hurts my portfolio. I will likely to hold for this week and see the trend. If it declines below 1300 level, the market psychology will drag it down further low, and I will get out at the level. Until then, I am holding on to them.

I will be looking for to add more stocks to the portfolio, but that will depend on how the market will open and move ahead on Monday. That will give a clue whether the market will decline further or start to recover. Technology is the main industry I have the largest position, and Facebook, Paypal is my favorite.

The following table shows the recent probabilities of recessions. The US is one of the countries with the lowest probability of crisis in the next few years, and the reasons are mentioned above.

(if you cannot read the image, right click>Open Image in a new tab)

The following are 2 papers I read this week.

Recent Papers I read:

