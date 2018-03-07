Spotify (SPOT) - The Netflix Of Music





Firstly, looking from the broader perspective, there are more than 3.6 billion internet users and the streaming music industry is just scratching the surface. Spotify operates in 61 countries where 1.2 billion payment-enabled smartphones available and is expected to grow by 28% by 2021.

The following are Monthly Average Users (MAUs) on the quarterly basis. In 3 years, the company has grown its premium subscriber base by more than 294% while ad-supported MAUs have gone up by 80% considering that 90% of revenues are being generated by Premium subscribers.

We also see a positive trend in content hours per MAU which has gone up from 19 hours to 25 hours per month implying that the company is able to keep its users engaged.

Total content hours consumed quarterly has increased by 208% in the past 3 years to 11.4 billion hours in the last quarter of 2017 and as the MAUs rise, the trend is likely upwards.





We see a strong penetration in Latin America as the share of the region grew by 3% in the past 3 years while North America declined. One of the major reasons for the slow growth in North America is Spotify's rival Apple Music. According to WSJ article, Apple Music subscriber base has been growing by 5% a month versus Spotify's 2% in the US. It had 41% market share in the US based on MAUs compared to 42% in Brazil and 59% in the UK.

Premium churn rate, which is a monthly measure defined as Premium Subscriber cancellations in the quarter indicated divided by the average number of daily Premium Subscribers in such a quarter, has been in a decline. The rate was 7.5% in 2015, 6% in 2016 and 5.1 % in 2017.

While we see a growth in MAUs, content hours per MAUs and fall in Premium Churn rate, Premium ARPU has been declining resulting from the launches of Family and Student plans which charges less.

What I do not like is the slow penetration of Spotify into countries. According to its filing, the company has entered only into 3. countries in the past 2 years (Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand). Such slow penetration in the great opportunity for rivals especially Apple Music is already pre-loaded on their devices.

Other interesting figures :

Spotify has over 35 million tracks according to its filing and growth 20 thousand a day.

the company has a huge data set which is more than 200 petabytes ( Netflix had 60 in 2016) which gives the opportunity to analyze to obtain insights and personalize the content for the Users' preferences.

Financials





Spotify has two segments that generate revenue: 1. Premium 2. Ad-Supported

Premium charges the monthly fee for the ad-free experience while ad-supported offers limited on-demand access.

The company's fair market value for 2017 has gone up from 51$ to 120$. The trading price will surely start above $100 and I think the demand might be higher at the time and push the price to the north.





The opening trade price will be determined by the market and currently, the company is valued at $20bln. P/S ratio is 4, the Earnings yield is negative.

Revenue and gross margins have risen which was partially due to new licensing agreements. However, these agreements are negotiated once in few years and considering the largest publishers Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music and Merlin owns more than 80% music available, the negotiation power of Spotify is limited.









The company had a net loss of 1.2$bln which was mostly due to fair value adjustment of convertible notes. Therefore, looking at the EBITDA figures can give a better perspective









Free cash flow has turned positive in the past 2 years driven by positive operating cash flows.

The question is, will Spotify be able to keep its market share and be a growth company. I think fundamentals point to that. The company is still growing at a faster rate adding more users on a monthly basis, keeping its users to its service. Of course, Google and, especially, Apple is the major competitor but I do not think they have a strong focus on their products. They are way over-diversified. Spotify management, on the other hand, has one mission and one product.

Now, from a personal experience: Before becoming a Spotify user 3 years ago, I had not paid a dime to the music in my life thanks to the wide range of possibilities of the internet. Firstly, I started using ad-supported service of Spotify and I did not think I would ever pay for a music. However, Spotify seems to be very great at getting you out of ad-supported version and put you in the premium list. Ads, few choices of navigating and searching for music really pissed me off. After 1 month, I was a Premium user and has never looked back. Thanks to the wide range of possibilities of the internet I still do not use Netflix or do not need either. However, with songs, it is not as easy as it seems. Having all songs in one place and the ability to use in all devices makes you stuck to the platform. Falling churn rate explains it. The major issue, however, is not whether we will see rising user base or premium base. Most certainly we will as there is a huge untapped market, the issue is a rivalry. How much Apple Music or others will challenge Spotify. Apple is the number 1 enemy so far but as mentioned earlier, the inability of 100% dedication might give Spotify a huge opportunity to stay in the lead for the upcoming years. The experience is just great for me as a user. As an investor, I see another Netflix of music.