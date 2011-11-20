Week in Review - November 20, 2011

“To stay ahead, you must have your next idea waiting in the wings.” – Rosabeth Moss Kanter

Markets declined this week on continued concerns over Europe, with Italy and now Spain remaining first in mind among investor concerns. Despite new leadership and more pledges for continued austerity, Italy’s 10-year yield remains elevated above the 6% mark, which many economists have noted is unsustainable given current growth and existing debt loads. The fact that Italy’s 5-year bond auction was not well received by market participants means skepticism continues. Spain’s yields also spiked substantially, putting into question whether Greece even matters now given the deterioration of much larger economies in Europe.

I have noted before that while the problems in Italy and Spain have been known for some time, the issue is the speed at which yields are spiking. Equities fell for the week while bonds here in the U.S. continued to outperform as a result. We are at a challenging and unprecedented juncture. Historically, November marks the start of what’s called the “best 6 months” for equities. Essentially, studies have shown that November-April results in strong returns for equities, particularly relative to bonds. However, the deflationary headwinds that face the world now seem to be countering seasonality patterns.

In my most recent articles and in the latest video update by Ed Dempsey, we noted that the bear trade is gaining strength, and that would could be set up for a “December to Remember”:

The underlying theme in all of these is that if the U.S. bond market is right, with yields back around panic levels, equities may repeat what occurred in August/September of this year with a lag in December. Again, the key question is if the bond market is right (low yields are indicative of deflation), and much of this relies really on whether European bonds recover or if interest costs rise further. The fever must break soon for the bulls to be right into the end of the year.

I want to address the concept of deflation for a moment. Too many make the simple argument that “money printing = inflation.” This is incorrect. Money printing + velocity is what equals inflation. One can print money from here until forever, but if it doesn’t move, inflation does not occur. Furthermore, while yields are low here in the U.S., remember that Japan’s 10-year rate is under 1%. In a period of deflation, low interest rates can go much lower than one might otherwise think. I addressed this in another article, which should provide some context:

Having said that, we remains largely in risk-off mode with more bond exposure than stock, allowing us to outperform in what continues to be challenging markets for all participants. Keep in mind that if we are indeed headed towards a prolonged period of deflation, buy and hold as a strategy simply won’t work (reference Japan’s Nikkei index as proof over the past two decades). This is why we believe our ATAC (Accelerated Time And Capital) strategies which are quantitatively driven and which are designed to take advantage of inflation/deflation expectations have a significant edge over all other investment alternatives.

Keep in mind that if we are indeed headed towards a prolonged period of deflation, buy and hold as a strategy simply won't work (reference Japan's Nikkei index as proof over the past two decades). This is why we believe our ATAC (Accelerated Time And Capital) strategies which are quantitatively driven and which are designed to take advantage of inflation/deflation expectations have a significant edge over all other investment alternatives.

