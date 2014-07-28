Reflections On The Middle East

I think that there are lessons to be learned from the events of the last few years and, if we learn them, it is possible that our relationship with the Middle East will improve and become more constructive. Here are a few.

1. Be Humble - I voted for Bush in 2000 because he promised a "humble" foreign policy. Unfortunately, his presidency was captured by the neocons who had definite and inflexible ideas about what they wanted to do and how it would work out. I still think that we should be humble in the sense of being aware that we cannot have a very high sense of confidence about the ultimate results of any policy initiative. In other words, it is possible to make a bad situation worse and we should always be aware of that.

2. No Matter How Bad a Regime May Be It Is Always Possible That It Will Be Replaced With Something Considerably Worse - I generally supported the Iraq war partly because I could not imagine that Saddam Hussein could be replaced by anything or anyone worse. ISIS has just proven that my problem was failure of imagination. Even a very bad state can be replaced by a worse "failed state" - Libya may be an example of this. Recently a US military officer suggested that Hamas could be replaced in Gaza with something worse; I am not sure whether I can conjure up exactly how that would be possible but one of the important lessons of the past few years is that he is probably right.

3. If you have a chance to negotiate with someone who is at least initially reasonable, take advantage of it because it may not last - For a number of years, Iran was led by Khatami who was reasonable, intelligent and seemed to have a concern for the well being of his constituents. Khatami was not perfect and it is very easy to point to defects and even atrocities in Iran during his tenure in office. However, he provided was with a counterparty with whom we might be able to deal. This was a golden opportunity for the United States to attempt to normalize relations, create a constituency in Iran for continued normalization and improve communications. A lack of strategic thinking on our part led to a neglect of this opportunity and the events since suggest that it is an opportunity which may not return quickly. In the investment world we often talk about "counterparty risk" but such risk exists in foreign policy as well. If we have a counterparty we can negotiate with, we should constantly be exploring for opportunities to improve relations.

4. Monarchies Are Actually Pretty Good - If one looks at the Middle East today, some of the most stable countries are Morocco, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia - all of them monarchies. Americans probably think of monarchy as a "step backwards" based on our own history but, in fact, the development of representative government in the West has involved a gradual evolution in the direction of democracy and away from absolute monarchy rather than an abrupt change in many, many successful democracies, including the United Kingdom. It is probably too late to restore the monarchies in Libya and Iraq, but the relative success of monarchies suggests that we should be flexible in our thinking about what constituents an appropriate regime which will provide its people with stability and reasonable public policy.

5. Some Boundary Revision May Be Inevitable - At the end of WW2, the thinking was that appeasement and territorial concessions simply led to aggression and war and that therefore national boundaries should be respected. While this is generally true, some of the boundaries in the Middle East are legacies from negotiations between European colonial powers and the end of WW1 and, like the boundaries established at the same time in the Balkans, may have to be reconsidered. Should the Kurds have a national state? Would it be better to separate Sunnis and Shiites in Iraq and Syria? These are not simple questions but we should approach them with humility and a willingness to entertain the arguments and commitments of the people in the area who will be directly affected.

6. It is cheaper to spend money on economic development than on war - To the extent that there are regimes in the area which - while not perfect - are reasonably representative of their people and which - while not following our foreign policy direction to a tee, are generally committed to a peaceful resolution of disputes and to a process in which corruption is reduced, economic growth occurs, and political freedoms are enhanced, we should try to provide the economic assistance necessary to show that there is a promising path forward that is much preferable to the path backward. Even dictatorial regimes should be engaged in order to determine whether they are willing to evolve in constructive directions.

7. Be Humble - I said it before, but it is the most important lesson. We do not have all the answers. Our own history involves a brutal civil war and periods of nasty politics and insurrection. The people of the Middle East are entitled to our respect and commitment if they are willing to commit to a future of peace, economic prosperity and respect for human rights. Their path in this direction may be unpredictable and will ultimately be of their own choosing. We cannot dictate; all we can do is encourage and incentivize.

