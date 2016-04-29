How The Republicans Got Into This Mess - 1. Rolling Back The New Deal

In the 1950's, the plight of the Republican party seemed hopeless. They were viewed as the party of "rich people" and "big business"; the Democrats represented the "little guy." And there weren't all that many rich people. The New Deal had financed enormous middle class subsidies (the GI Bill, Social Security, pro-labor contracting and workplace rules, regulations designed to stabilize large industries, mortgage subsidies, etc.) on the backs of the wealthy in the form of confiscatory income tax rates (with a top rate over 90%) and estate taxes. The NLRB could be counted upon to rule in favor of unions in organizing disputes and the labor movement flexed its muscles in negotiations and elections. Broadly egalitarian measures like the draft undermined economic privilege. The Democrats were supported by a powerful alliance of unions, regulated industries, and urban political machines. It was hard to see how a majority could be assembled which would roll back taxes on the rich and shift the power in labor disputes from unions to management. After all, the rich people who would benefit by rolling back confiscatory tax rates were a tiny minority of the population. It seemed that Republicans could get elected only by moving to the center and becoming indistinguishable from Democrats; Eisenhower was able to roll back tax rates a tad but also added a cabinet department (HEW) and appointed liberals to the Supreme Court.

The 1960's saw a wave of change which at first appeared to solidify the Democrats position as the majority party. LBJ's commitment to civil rights moved African Americans from the Republican party to the Democrats. Then, something else happened. Droves of voters unhappy with the Democrats sought a new home. At first these were predominantly Sourthern whites unhappy with integration. They were soon joined by "social conservatives" reacting to unruly demonstators, sexual permissiveness, and other trends they perceived as pernicious. George Wallace tried to organize these forces into a Third Party but, when that effort seemed hopeless, the Republicans offered a home. Kevin Phillips sensed the opportunity and in his book, The Emerging Republican Majority, described in essence what has happened over the past 40 years.

Richard Nixon, an astute politician, jumped on the opportunity offered by these developments by campaigning for "law and order" on behalf of the "silent majority". He let Agnew make more aggressive statements designed to antagonize the activists in hopes that attracting their enmity would, in turn, solidify support from those on the other side of these "social issues." Nixon was very careful. He didn't want to do anything to antagonize the "core" Republican suburban upper middle class voters so he continued to implement an aggressive civil rights program, and even created the EPA. He attempted to appoint a few Southern conservatives to the Supreme Court but refrained from taking any controversial executive action. Essentially, he attracted a large number of socially conservative white voters by simply not being a Democrat.

The enormous shift of lower middle class and middle class white voters led to 20 years of Republican administrations in the 24 years between 1969 and 1993. The Republicans quickly took control of the NLRB and appointed federal judges so that labor disputes were now routinely resolved in management's favor. The tax code was made much, much less progressive with rates for high income earners reduced enormously. Industries were deregulated which created more competition leading, admittedly, to greater efficiencies and consumer benefits but also leading to more resistance to labor union demands and less employee job security. At the same time, developments in corporate and securities law enabled hostile corporate takeovers and incentivized management to squeeze the last dime out of every business for the shareholders.

The roll back of taxes on the rich came at a price. In choosing whether to pay for this roll back by raising taxes on the middle class or by cutting government subsidies to the middle class, the Republicans simply choose to do neither. Instead, they simply operated the government at a deficit. This led to some angst, but - as time went on - the deficit didn't seem to be having any adverse consequences. Starting in 1982, the greatest bull market in the history of the stock market got rolling creating enormous wealth for business owners in general and for the relatively small number of Americans whose wealth was predominantly in the form of financial assets.

While the activities of Republican administrations between 1969 and 1993 are not the sole cause of the decline of the American middle class and the ever widening gaps in income and wealth across the population, they definitely help the trend along. Certainly, after-tax income distribution would be more level if we still had very high rates for high income earners. And the precipitous decline of the unions in the private sector was, in part, caused by a pro-management enforcement of organizing rules. In fairness, it must be conceded that expaning international trade, deregulation of the communications, transportation and energy industries and technological developments undermined employment security. These trends were not solely the creation of the Republicans but, in many cases, supported by Democrats as well.

Still, the stage was set for a change in the Republican party. The socially conservative middle class and lower middle class voters started to exercise more control on the party. At the very time, when they seemed to be on the winning side of elections, they also seemed to be on the losing side of economic developments. Rural America generally experienced decline and outmigration. The troops began to get restless.