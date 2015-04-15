DreamCheaper - One More Reason To Sell Priceline (PCLN)

On 21st of February 2015 (http://www.quant-insights.com/blog/pcln-priceline-investor-this-is-your-wake-up-call-sell-now) we laid out our thesis for selling Priceline, where our arguments were the following:

1. Priceline margins are unsustainable, US business margin is a good indicator how the future profitability might look like;

2. Expedia-Travelocity-Orbitz deal is a huge negative for PCLN, price competition would heat up, TripAdvisor and other comparison websites would facilitate price discovery and driving down margins;

3. Industry is highly transparent and disruptable, with low barriers to entry (Airbnb has demonstrated that quite well), not even talking about the bigger guys like Google that would be able to enter the space in October 2015

4. TripAdvisor is the most interesting and sustainable business model in the field;

5. The future of OTAs is a huge oligopolistic market with real-time bidding and 1% - 3% comissions (most probably not even that).

6. Booking.com has been a great success and contributed greatly to PCLN's operating margin expansion, but Expedia would go after its market share in Europe

Now Priceline investors should start worrying even more and the reason is a new German startup called DreamCheaper. The idea behind is simple - if the price for the room you reserved is going down in any booking system during the time before free cancellation deadline - it automatically re-books for a better price. Typically savings range from 5% to 20%, which would go directly against booking.com margin.

So far it is hard to judge when the influence would be felt by Priceline, but no doubt it will happen. If your profit margin is 30% in an industry with few barriers to enter - expect innovation to disrupt your business model sooner or later.