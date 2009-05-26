DIG DIG DIG
May 26, 2009 11:46 AM ETDIG
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Contributor Since 2009
Marco is a trader of stocks and options. He has been fascinated with the financial markets ever since he bought his first stock at 11 years old. Marco entered the business world at the age of 13, with the creation of an extremely successful retail website, that of which he still has a major role in today. Marco writes about stocks and options whenever he gets the chance. He's dedicated to educate his readers to the best of his ability about the financial markets, particularly about buying/selling options. Marco trades based on technicals and fundamentals, so you may find many of his posts valuable.
I am trying to write out my DIG shares for the 29 strike June. Cant get a bidder. Wrote some out approx 10 days ago for the $35 and received a very nice premium.