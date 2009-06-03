10 Breakout Stocks on my Watch List

Here is an updated list of 10 stocks I'll be looking to trade as of market open June 3, 2009. These are the current highest bull/bear rated stocks my screener has returned. Looks as if there’s no specific trend among these stocks this week; last week there was a trend among the commodities, especially mining and gold stocks, among the speculation of a U.S. credit downgrade. To get a detailed definition of the bull/bear components check my Bull/Bear Ratio Defined Blog post by clicking here.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) 16:2

3COm (COMS) 14:0

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) 14:0

Peet's Coffee & Tea (NASDAQ:PEET) 14:0

Orthovita (VITA) 14:0

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) 14:1

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) (14:0)

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) (13:0)

Chelsea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CHTP) (13:0)

ArcSight Inc (OTCPK:ARST) 13:0

These are the top stocks and have not received as bullish ratings in the past few weeks. I would use extreme caution if planning to purchase any of these stocks and would do some extensive research before I jumped in any of them. These will certainly be on my watch list the next few trading days. I'll wait for a 7-10% pull back to purchase any of them and set a tight stop loss if I happen to purchase any of them. If I purchase any of them, I will be selling into strength.



Current Bull/Bear Ratings for many of the stocks I blog about frequently (up from date is referring to the last article I wrote similar to this on May 26, 2009):



Visa (NYSE:V) 8:2 up from 7:3

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) 7:3 up from 3:9

Research in Motion (RIMM) 10:0 up from 6:4

Palm (PALM) 13:0 up from 3:9

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) 10:0 up from 7:5

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 7:4 up from 6:5

Sirius Satellite Radio (NASDAQ:SIRI) 1:10 up from 1:11

For those in the first list I will be looking to purchase call options on some of them (some do not have options).

Disclosure: Long V CAT, PALM, GOOG, BAC, SIRI