Seven Figure Bonus By Blankfein a "Brilliant" Move That Hides the Reality

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman showed signs of "getting it," when he limited his own bonus to $9 million, a seven-figure amount.



Unfortunately, that may not give him the wherewithal to limit the pay of others in his firm. Because if THEY don't "get paid" (as they understand the term), they may just leave and do their thing elsewhere at a hedge fund. So Goldman will probably pay its "top performers" more than it is paying its CEO.



But there is a school of thought that opines that bank CEOs have limited control over their institutions, because there are so many power centers that a CEO basically can't deal with all of them, at least at one time. (We're in that "school").



If that's the case, large banks need to be broken up. An institution that CAN'T be managed easily from the top is, BY DEFINITION, "too big to fail."



But Blankfein's "small" (relatively) bonus does an admirable job of hiding this fact, at least as it relates to Goldman Sachs.



There was a Russian saying that best describes this situation: "Good czar, evil counselors."

