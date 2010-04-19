Today's America an "Extreme" Version of Earlier One

Where has America come to many would ask? And how has it gotten here given its past? The surprising answer, to yours truly at least, is that today's America is an extension of the earlier one, in extreme form.



I'm old enough to remember an America that was aggressive without being predatory, fearless without being reckless, venturesome without being gambling, generous without being spendthrift. That was the America of our fathers, the so-called World War II generation. (Mothers, like the fictitious June Cleaver, stayed behind the scenes in those days.)



Members of the World War II generation slayed real "fascist" dragons. Now, we tilt against "demons of our own design," to use the title of a book by Richard Bookstaber. We now spend more time designing new, dangerous, products like derivatives, than new products and services. Nowadays, we pass a "generous" healthcare package that will significantly worsen an already bloated deficit.



"Efficient markets" theory preaches that investors should be willing to take fewer risks as the rewards for taking those risks declines. That, in fact, as been the story the further we get from the halcyon days of World War II. But as opportunity lessened, the propensity for taking risk GREW.



The one consolation is that, in the words of one of my poems, we now allow "princesses to slay dragons too."